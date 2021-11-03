CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Anenken Portable Money Counting Machine w/ LED External Display $54.99

By Devendra
techbargains.com
 6 days ago

Amazon has the Anenken Portable Money Counting Machine w/ LED External Display...

www.techbargains.com

TechRadar

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: the best early sales happening right now

If you're looking to score a Black Friday 75-inch TV deal at this year's November sale, then you've come to the right place. We've created this guide to bring you all the early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals, plus everything else you need to know about this year's holiday shopping event.
SHOPPING
Stuff.tv

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are starting today

Amazon UK has kicked off its Black Friday sale, with savings available on a bunch of items including up to 45 percent off Amazon devices including Echo and Kindle. Numerous other electronics are also on sale in addition to other deals across categories such as toys, home, kitchen and more with savings up to 30 or 40 percent.
SHOPPING
nintendoeverything.com

Amazon has kicked off its own buy 2, get 1 free sale for November 2021

Almost certainly as a way of price-matching the buy 2, get 1 free sale happening at Target that just started up, Amazon has kicked off its own buy 2, get 1 free sale. They’re also similar in that games, books, movies, and more are included. These deals tend to spring up around the holiday shopping season and Black Friday is set to take place later this month.
INTERNET
The Independent

Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

The countdown to Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on. And just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have begun as just a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide with many retailers joining in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday. Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in the sale but, while the likes...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Apple’s Newly-Updated AirPods Pro are Already Discounted Online

Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the brand new AirPods Pro are $59 off at Amazon right now as part of a surprise Apple sale. That brings them down to just $189.99 — the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). No coupon code is required for this deal. This discount is surprising because Apple just released these updated AirPods Pro this past week....
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

T-CORE 22.5W 9600mAh USB C Portable Charger $20.34

Amazon has the T-CORE 22.5W 9600mAh USB C Portable Charger for a low $20.34 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "TCORETB2" (Exp 11/7). This is originally $36.99, so you save 45% off list price. Support PD3.0/QC4.0+/FCP and more advance protocols. Charge Samsung S10 40% in 30 mins. Charge...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Vernbrin 120W Deformable LED Garage Light $17.20

Amazon has the Vernbrin 120W Deformable LED Garage Light for a low $17.20 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "60GLMQSA" (Exp Soon). This is originally $42.99, so you save 59% off list price. 4x Brightness 4 Adjustable Lighting Panels More than 12,000 lumens output each led garage light. Durable & long...
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

NIX the world’s smallest portable drum washing machine

NIX is being marketed as the world’s smallest all-in-one portable drum washing machine and has launched via Kickstarter this month to raise the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production. The small portable washing machine is perfect for those quick washes and comes complete with its own smartphone companion application allowing you to see how long is remaining as well as tweak settings and more.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Hello, 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook; goodbye, 3 external displays? [Setups]

Let’s say you get one of Apple’s new MacBook Pro laptops — the 14-inch or the 16-inch with either the M1 Pro or the M1 Max chip. Do you still face the external display limitations seen in the M1 MacBooks (just one external monitor), or something similar? This is bound to be a common question leading to folks struggling to figure out what should work using the dreaded “pixel math.”
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Portable Ultrasonic Washing Machines

This mini washing machine concept has been designed by Kai Xiao as an ultra-portable take on the namesake appliance that would provide users with the ability to wash their clothing from anywhere. The unit harnesses the power of ultrasonic technology to effectively clean a wide range of items including socks...
ELECTRONICS

