Obituaries

Sonia Lee Morris Ambrosek

By This Week's Editorial
Imperial Republican
 6 days ago

Sonia Lee Morris Ambrosek started her life journey July 12, 1954, in Grappenhall, England. She passed from this life on Oct. 28, 2021. Sonia was the daughter of Lilian Doreen Langley Morris and Robert Lee Morris. Sonia came to the United States at about 18 months of age with...

