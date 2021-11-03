CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Amex GBT completes Egencia acquisition

By Andy Hoskins, Business Travel News
travelweekly.com
 9 days ago

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), no. 3 on Travel Weekly's 2020 Power List, has completed the acquisition of Egencia from the Expedia Group. As part of the deal, Expedia has become a shareholder in GBT and secured a "long-term agreement" to provide accommodation content to GBT. The deal,...

www.travelweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Customer Service Platform Weave Communication CEO on NYSE Debut

Roy Banks, CEO of Weave Communication, a cloud-based software company for small businesses, joined Cheddar to talk about the company's New York Stock Exchange debut. Banks broke down just how his company helps small businesses manage relationships with their customer base and also laid out how the funds raised will be used to grow the business and its short and long term goals.
ECONOMY
roi-nj.com

Mahwah telecommunications solutions firm completes acquisition

Mahwah-based communication solutions company International Telcom LLC has closed on its acquisition of Magna5 Telecom, the telecommunications business of Magna5 Global. The deal was first announced in August. Magna5 Telecom will join ITL’s other communication-focused brands, Dial800 and Kall8, and will eventually be rebranded as RingSquared, a company including all...
MAHWAH, NJ
travelweekly.com

Expedia: Q3 business travel bookings increase sharply

Third-quarter global business travel bookings increased 40% from the second quarter and more than 110% year over year, according to data released Tuesday by Expedia Group Media Solutions. Compared with the second quarter, third-quarter business travel bookings in North America increased more than 40% and in Europe, the Middle East...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Coinspeaker

NYDIG Completes Acquisition of Payment Disruptor Bottlepay

As widespread adoption of Bitcoin increases, the market momentum continues to grow. NYDIG is focused on expanding its network to meet that demand. Leading bitcoin firm NYDIG announced its acquisition of Bottlepay. NYDIG previously participated in the seed funding round of the Bottlepay. Along with Fintech Collective and Alan Howard, $15m was raised during the seed round. Now, NYDIG has acquired the company in a deal whose financial terms remain undisclosed.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Abbott
Lodging

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Completes Acquisition of Apple Leisure Group

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Apple Leisure Group (ALG), a luxury resort-management services, travel, and hospitality group, from affiliates of each of KKR and KSL Capital Partners, LLC. Hyatt is doubling its global resorts footprint through the addition of ALG’s AMR Collection...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Lottery.com, Trident Acquisitions Corp. Announce Completion of Business Combination Transaction

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where, and when the lottery is played, announced that the business combination between the company and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TDAC) has been completed; the two companies had announced their intentions to combine earlier this year. Lottery.com stated that the transaction had received approval from Trident stockholders at a special meeting held on Oct. 28, 2021.
LOTTERY
Detroit News

Stellantis completes acquisition of auto finance company

The maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickups will be able to provide its customers and dealers with a full range of financing options, including retail loans, leases and floorplan financing after it closed the acquisition of an auto finance company on Monday. Stellantis NV bought F1 Holdings Corp., parent...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Is Five9 a Buy After Its Failed Merger With Zoom?

The company reported its first quarterly results since its failed merger with Zoom. Management anticipates strong revenue growth and improving margins over the next several years. The stock remains pricey despite the discount to Zoom's initial proposed deal. After its recent failed merger with Zoom Video Communications, the cloud contact...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Management Company#Travel Weekly#The Expedia Group#Expedia#Business Travel News
travelweekly.com

Hotel CEOs predict record numbers for 2022

Things are finally looking up for the battered hospitality industry. New data, released by hotel-analytics provider STR at NYU's 43rd Annual International Hospitality Investment Conference this week, showed that daily demand for U.S. hotels is nearly back to prepandemic levels. Group demand also is rising, and hotel CEOs expect occupancy rates and revenue per available room to continue to increase in the coming year.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Dollar General partners with DoorDash for same-day delivery

Dollar General Inc. and DoorDash Inc. have announced a partnership to offer same-day delivery on food, cleaning supplies and more. The program, which piloted in the summer at 600 stores, is now available at 9,000 Dollar General locations. It will expand to more than 10,000 next month. Dollar General stock is up 5% for the year to date. DoorDash has gained 12.4%. And the S&P 500 index is up 23.7% for the period.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business Travel
mediafeed.org

How to get approved for a credit card

While credit card applications aren’t typically complicated, that doesn’t guarantee you’ll be approved (or that the cards you’re applying for are the best for you). After you’ve applied for a card, the issuer will look at your income, credit history and the documents you’ve provided in your application to determine whether you’re a high or low-risk applicant. The lower risk you are, the better your odds of approval. There are a few ways to improve your chances of approval when applying for a new credit card.
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketWatch

U.S. Postal Service 2021 loss cut nearly in half to $4.9 billion, as shipping and packages revenue jumps 12%

The U.S. Postal Service reported Wednesday that its net loss for fiscal 2020 ending Sept. 30 narrowed 46.3%, to $4.93 billion from $9.18 billion a year ago. The adjusted loss, which excludes workers' compensation adjustments which are outside of management's control, narrowed to $6.86 billion from $7.57 billion. Total revenue rose 5.3% to $77.04 billion, while total operating expenses slipped 0.4% to $81.84 billion. Revenue for shipping and packages jumped 12.2% to $32.01 billion, while volume edged up 3.5% to 7.58 billion pieces, driven largely by a surge in e-commerce resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and record holiday volume. "This surge has begun to abate as the economy continues to recover and market competition intensifies; however, Shipping and Packages volume remain higher than pre-pandemic levels," the USPS said in a statement. Elsewhere, revenue for first-class mail declined 2.1% to $23.28 billion and for marketing mail grew 4.9% to $14.59 billion.
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Procore Just Delivered Another Quarter of Growth: Here's What Shareholders Need to Know

The company is delivering on its financial targets. New product enhancements could be a game-changer for the entire construction industry. Construction's current underutilization of technology gives Procore the potential for enduring growth. Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR), the construction-management software company that went public earlier this year, just reported its third-quarter earnings....
SOFTWARE
The Motley Fool

Should You Be Buying Bitcoin Right Now?

Bitcoin has been soaring lately. While there's the potential to make money with Bitcoin, it's important to understand the risks, as well. It's been a hot year for cryptocurrency, and Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is no exception. In recent weeks, the price of Bitcoin has soared, leaving many investors to wonder whether they should dive in.
MARKETS
travelweekly.com

Sales experts to advisors: Focus on travelers' YOLO mindset

MIAMI BEACH -- The ravenous appetite for travel following the Covid-19 lockdowns has a name: revenge travel. Naturally, "revenge selling" should also be a thing, said cruise sales executives on the Masterminds panel at Travel Weekly's CruiseWorld on Wednesday. They urged travel advisors to meet the huge demand for cruising.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy