While Arcane focuses on the story of some of League’s champions, there are plenty of other non-champion characters who help build the foundation of the Netflix show. Many of those characters original to the world of Arcane could find their way in League of Legends, just as some of League’s original champions have made their way into the story of Arcane. A few of the show’s characters showcase abilities, talents, and backstories that could make their way onto Summoner’s Rift, fitting right in with the mechanics and style of League.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO