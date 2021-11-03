CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachelorette Update

twincitieslive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasketball, apples, and of course some drama – our producer...

www.twincitieslive.com

The Ringer

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Jamie and Peter Emerge As Villains

Amelia recaps all of the drama from Episode 2 of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette including the very on-brand group dates, Jamie’s one-on-one, and the chaotic cocktail party. The Latest. Early NBA Tales From the Couch With Tim Legler, Going Abroad With Kevin Clark, Plus Some ‘Succession’ Talk. Plus,...
KATU.com

It's over for Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes after 'Bachelorette' engagement

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have broken up, just about three months after Bachelor Nation watched them get engaged during the season 17 finale of "The Bachelorette." In a pair of Instagram posts with the same captions, Thurston, who recently moved to San Diego from Renton, and Moynes announced their split on Monday.
imdb.com

All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 2 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. We are finally into the juicy part of The Bachelorette, the dates, which means we will be blessed with some fashion moments from Michelle Young, co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, the men, and probably some Bachelor alums who will return for some group dates or advice-giving segments throughout the season. And, of course, it means that Michelle will find lasting love (fingers crossed), but we have a long way to go before she hands...
#The Bachelorette
wccbcharlotte.com

The Snark: The Bachelorette, Kanye Gator & Family Chantel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “The Bachelorette,” it’s all about Peter, Peter, Peter. He gets hilariously put in his place by a little girl named Mia. A gator named Kanye gets overly aggressive. Finally, we meet River’s new girlfriend on “The Family Chantel.” But Derek is more concerned about the way...
wivk.com

Caroline Jones Performs “Chasin’ Me” on The Bachelorette

Did you catch Caroline Jones on this week’s episode of The Bachelorette?. Check out her performance of “Chasin’ Me” which happened during Michelle‘s date with Jamie…. Caroline just spent the summer on the road with the Zac Brown Band performing to thousands of fans live in concert…so, she shares the...
On Milwaukee

"The Bachelorette" recap: Are Michelle's men smarter than a fifth grader?

There's a lot to discuss from last night's new episode of "The Bachelorette" – from Michelle's first dates of the season to the emergence of our first villain – but let's start with obviously the most important and pressing subplot of the evening: Does this Casey contestant look more like Dax Shepard or Zachary Levi?
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Bennett Jordan Engaged?!

Is former Bachelorette star Bennett Jordan engaged? Keep reading to find out how the fan-favorite responded to the question from an Instagram follower. Missing in action on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. When Tayshia Adams sent Bennett Jordan packing, fans were sure he’d find his way to the beach....
Elite Daily

This Bachelorette Contestant Is An Unexpected Frontrunner On Michelle's Season

There are some Bachelorette contestants who immediately sweep the lead off her feet with their first entrance. And then there are others who go for a more... original entrance. Rick Leach falls in the latter category for sure after he spent most of Night 1 on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette crouching inside a dinner cart. But even after that strange entrance, Rick is proving to be a frontrunner early on this season.
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’: 1 Man Lies To Michelle & The Other Guys Vow To ‘Expose’ Him

Michelle Young had an amazing one-on-one date with one man on ‘The Bachelorette,’ but later in the episode, that same guy told her lies about the other men in the house. Michelle Young’s connection with Joe Coleman rubbed some of the men the wrong way on the Oct. 26 episode of The Bachelorette. Michelle and Joe both grew up playing basketball in Minnesota, and prior to coming on the show, they had even talked via direct message about basketball. However, Joe ghosted Michelle at the time, so when he came on The Bachelorette, she was unsure about whether or not he was there for the right reasons. She gave him the last rose at the first rose ceremony, and definitely didn’t seem to regret the decision on his group date this week.
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Jason Tartick Talks Wedding Theme

Wedding planning is in full swing for Bachelor Nation favorites Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Fans were ecstatic when Jason finally popped the question to an eagerly awaiting Kaitlyn. Now that there’s an engagement, the happy couple is planning their big day. Jason is sharing some great information on their wedding plans. Keep reading to find out more.
twincitieslive.com

Dancing with the Stars Recap

Last night on Dancing with the Stars, the contestants danced to the music of Janet Jackson. Our Director of Programming, Mandy Tadych, recaps the evening for us and gives us her thoughts on who ultimately went home.
b975.com

Andy Grammer to perform on ‘The Bachelorette’ next week

Andy Grammer is blessing Bachelor Nation with his musical talents next week. The singer will appear on ABC’s The Bachelorette on Tuesday, November 9, performing his recent single “Lease on Life” for Bachelorette Michelle Young and one of her suitors. “Get out the tissues, or the snacks, or simply warm...
