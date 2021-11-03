Bachelorette Update

Michelle Young had an amazing one-on-one date with one man on ‘The Bachelorette,’ but later in the episode, that same guy told her lies about the other men in the house. Michelle Young’s connection with Joe Coleman rubbed some of the men the wrong way on the Oct. 26 episode of The Bachelorette. Michelle and Joe both grew up playing basketball in Minnesota, and prior to coming on the show, they had even talked via direct message about basketball. However, Joe ghosted Michelle at the time, so when he came on The Bachelorette, she was unsure about whether or not he was there for the right reasons. She gave him the last rose at the first rose ceremony, and definitely didn’t seem to regret the decision on his group date this week.

