For two of the Owatonna High School runners qualifying for the state cross country meet, this is their first appearance. For the other two, it's the third time qualifying, but just the second time they get to run at state. Sophomores Anna Cox and Carsyn Brady and seniors Preston Meier and Connor Ginskey (left to right in the photo) compete on Saturday, November 6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO