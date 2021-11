We are all Sims living in this dark and confusing world. When one's environmental score is low, productivity will often take a nosedive. The only solution? Cleaning house. For those in post-production, one of the most refreshing changes you can make to this effect is customizing a workspace in Adobe Premiere. All of the tools and features you use often will be right there in front of you, in perfect ergonomic form. Say goodbye to wrist strain for good.

