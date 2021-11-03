CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County Arrests: Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a list of arrests made Oct. 27-Nov. 2...

sunny95.com

Three arrested, fentanyl seized

COLUMBUS – A six-month undercover narcotics operation culminated this week in the arrests of three people and the seizure of nearly $1 million worth of fentanyl. The investigation, which began in May, and was carried out by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the Hilliard Division of Police led to the arrests on Thursday of two men and a woman and the confiscation of a quantity of fentanyl worth an estimated $940,000, according to a press release from Sheriff Dallas Baldwin Hilliard and Deputy Chief of Police Michael Woods.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cullman Times

Arrest reports for Oct. 27-28, 2021

10-27 Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Linda Stuckey, 69, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW. Failure to appear- driving without a license: John T. Smith, Jr., 38, of Hanceville arrested on St. Joseph Street NW. Ignition interlock: Kenneth W. Smith, Jr., 45, of Cullman arrested...
CULLMAN, AL
Sam H Arnold

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
GEORGIA STATE
thebrockvoice.com

New scam making the rounds in the area

Police are warning the public about a scam that has been reported in the Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough areas recently. According to the OPP, a resident in the Peterborough area recently listed a snowblower for sale online with an asking price of $550. “The suspect, utilizing a fake telephone number...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Drug dealer charged, stash found inside home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL – On November 2nd, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team served two different search warrants at homes located on the 7600-block of Old Hickory Drive. Inside the home’s, deputies located several pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, several ounces of THC oil, THC wax,...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Police charged in death of Black man shot 76 times in Atlanta

Two law enforcement officers have been charged over the killing of a man in Atlanta who was shot 76 times during an arrest attempt.Jamarion Robinson, 26, was hit dozens of times by police as 16 officers broke down the door and raided his girlfriend’s home in 2016.The incident took place because police officers believed the former college football player was responsible for pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing.Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force, have now been...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KRDO News Channel 13

Family scared for their safety after woman facing attempted murder charge is released on bond

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Roberto Charles recovers in the hospital, his family is scrambling to keep his wife away from them after police say she hit her husband with a truck. Christina Charles is facing several charges, including first-degree attempted murder, after Fountain Police say she hit her husband with a truck and The post Family scared for their safety after woman facing attempted murder charge is released on bond appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
CBS New York

Search For 14-Year-Old Jashyah Moore Leads Investigators To Pond Inside New Jersey Park: ‘No Stone Unturned’

ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in the search for 14-year-old Jashyah Moore said Saturday crews turned their attention to a body of water at a park in Orange, New Jersey. Teams from multiple municipalities spent part of Saturday utilizing sonar technology at a pond inside Monte Irvin Park. The Essex County prosecutor and sheriff told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner they’re leaving no stone unturned in the search for Jashyah, who was last seen on Oct. 14 at Poppie’s Deli on Central Avenue in East Orange. “We don’t even know if she actually entered the park or not. We know she used to come here...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
wbrz.com

Alleged drug dealer in possession of over 100 doses of Fentanyl arrested

BATON ROUGE - After conducting a weeks-long investigation, law enforcement arrested an alleged drug dealer and seized more than 100 doses of Fentanyl. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Travis "Bishop" Moore sold Fentanyl to undercover investigators during the 3-week-long investigation that culminated in Moore's arrest Monday. Authorities said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Voice

Convicted Area Drug Dealer Sent To Prison

A Hudson Valley man faces up to 36 years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of a criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of drugs.Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Friday, Nov. 5, that Orange County resident Glenn Bradshaw, 30,…
MIDDLETOWN, CT

