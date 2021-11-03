Franklin County Arrests: Oct. 27-Nov. 2

ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in the search for 14-year-old Jashyah Moore said Saturday crews turned their attention to a body of water at a park in Orange, New Jersey. Teams from multiple municipalities spent part of Saturday utilizing sonar technology at a pond inside Monte Irvin Park. The Essex County prosecutor and sheriff told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner they’re leaving no stone unturned in the search for Jashyah, who was last seen on Oct. 14 at Poppie’s Deli on Central Avenue in East Orange. “We don’t even know if she actually entered the park or not. We know she used to come here...

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO