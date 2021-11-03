Franklin County Arrests: Oct. 27-Nov. 2

COLUMBUS – A six-month undercover narcotics operation culminated this week in the arrests of three people and the seizure of nearly $1 million worth of fentanyl. The investigation, which began in May, and was carried out by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the Hilliard Division of Police led to the arrests on Thursday of two men and a woman and the confiscation of a quantity of fentanyl worth an estimated $940,000, according to a press release from Sheriff Dallas Baldwin Hilliard and Deputy Chief of Police Michael Woods.
10-27 Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Linda Stuckey, 69, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW. Failure to appear- driving without a license: John T. Smith, Jr., 38, of Hanceville arrested on St. Joseph Street NW. Ignition interlock: Kenneth W. Smith, Jr., 45, of Cullman arrested...
An out-of-state driver was caught transporting 132 pounds of cocaine at a motel off Route 46, Bergen County authorities said.Juan Carlos Nunez-Perez, 27, of Bozeman, Montana had the 60 kilos of coke – worth an estimated $3 million on the street – in his vehicle at the Capri Inn on Valley Road off B…
Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
Police are warning the public about a scam that has been reported in the Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough areas recently. According to the OPP, a resident in the Peterborough area recently listed a snowblower for sale online with an asking price of $550. “The suspect, utilizing a fake telephone number...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL – On November 2nd, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team served two different search warrants at homes located on the 7600-block of Old Hickory Drive. Inside the home’s, deputies located several pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, several ounces of THC oil, THC wax,...
Two law enforcement officers have been charged over the killing of a man in Atlanta who was shot 76 times during an arrest attempt.Jamarion Robinson, 26, was hit dozens of times by police as 16 officers broke down the door and raided his girlfriend’s home in 2016.The incident took place because police officers believed the former college football player was responsible for pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing.Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force, have now been...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Roberto Charles recovers in the hospital, his family is scrambling to keep his wife away from them after police say she hit her husband with a truck. Christina Charles is facing several charges, including first-degree attempted murder, after Fountain Police say she hit her husband with a truck and
ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in the search for 14-year-old Jashyah Moore said Saturday crews turned their attention to a body of water at a park in Orange, New Jersey.
Teams from multiple municipalities spent part of Saturday utilizing sonar technology at a pond inside Monte Irvin Park.
The Essex County prosecutor and sheriff told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner they’re leaving no stone unturned in the search for Jashyah, who was last seen on Oct. 14 at Poppie’s Deli on Central Avenue in East Orange.
“We don’t even know if she actually entered the park or not. We know she used to come here...
CHICAGO -- Thirteen alleged members of the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang face new charges that connects the gang to a stunning 19 murders over 20 years, including a cold-blooded murder-for- hire, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting. It's the second notable street-gang indictment from federal...
A Bellaire man was arrested after police found what they call a substantial amount of dope, cocaine, black tar heroin, and stuff laced with fentanyl. 29-year-old Brennan Meadows was arrested after police say they have been trying to investigate death after a man died in Bellaire from overdosing on heroin with fentanyl. Meadows allegedly told […]
Former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III faces several charges in connection with a fatal car crash last week that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog, but there is no law that allows the district attorney to prosecute for the animal’s death.
Brian Laundrie is declared dead after the FBI Denver compared dental records after finding human remains. They confirmed that the remains found in the Carlton Reserve were those of the fugitive, but the initial test to determine his cause of death came back inconclusive. The authorities have already sent the...
Since Ahmaud Arbery was killed in Georgia early last year, the men who chased down the 25-year-old Black man and fatally shot him have maintained they did so because they believed Arbery had previously burglarized homes in the area. But one of the men changed his story on the day...
Anthony Galante is in pain every day. He does not drive and wears a hearing aid. He is 22 years old. Jenna Passero’s body is mostly healed, but she lives daily with strong survivor’s guilt. At 24, she no longer goes for daily runs. Michael Sot will always be 20...
WAYNE, N.J. — A New Jersey man is accused of strangling his 60-year-old roommate to death Friday night, just minutes after police officers stopped by the complex to break up a fight between the two men, authorities said. Officers were first called to the Wayne apartment building on Hinchman Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. for […]
BATON ROUGE - After conducting a weeks-long investigation, law enforcement arrested an alleged drug dealer and seized more than 100 doses of Fentanyl. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Travis "Bishop" Moore sold Fentanyl to undercover investigators during the 3-week-long investigation that culminated in Moore's arrest Monday. Authorities said...
A Hudson Valley man faces up to 36 years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of a criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of drugs.Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Friday, Nov. 5, that Orange County resident Glenn Bradshaw, 30,…
