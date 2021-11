When it comes to playing in front of a national audience, the case can be made that Daniel Jones is the worst quarterback ever. Of course, he’s not. There have been plenty of other players who have stunk far more than he does… and there are times, too, when he’s actually pretty good. But no quarterback in the history of football has done what Jones has done to start his career: lose his first seven primetime games.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO