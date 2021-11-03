Maryland OKs appointments for COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11

Dr. Jinlene Chan, Maryland's deputy health secretary, talks about Maryland authorizing providers across the state to immediately begin scheduling appointments, holding clinics and vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 in Annapolis, Md. Gov. Larry Hogan is standing left and Dr. Monique Soileau-Burke, vice president of the Maryland chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, is standing right. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland health officials have authorized providers across the state to immediately begin scheduling appointments, holding clinics, and vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

The announcement came a day after U.S. health officials gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot.

“Our state health team has been working for many weeks in anticipation of federal approval to mobilize detailed operational plans for vaccinating children,” Hogan said.

Maryland has about 515,000 newly eligible children. State health officials placed an initial order of 180,000 vaccine doses, which began arriving directly from Pfizer this week.

“We will be receiving allocations in the coming weeks, and they have committed to supplying enough capacity for all of our 5- to 11-year-olds,” the Republican governor said.

Dr. Jinlene Chan, the state’s deputy health secretary, said that while the benefits of the vaccine have greatly reduced infections, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 over the past year, the proportion of cases in younger children who have not been able to get vaccinated has been increasing.

For example, early this year, about 6% of pediatric COVID-19 cases were in children under 10. In the middle and late part of the year, that age group comprised 14% of new cases, Chan said.

“Vaccinating kids is another important step in our ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chan said.

There will be several options for children to get vaccinated.

All local school systems have agreed to facilitate clinics across the state in coordination with local health departments.

“Those clinics are being planned as we speak and will be starting to take place next week and in the weeks to come, and local health departments are also planning mobile clinics to get into communities that perhaps have not had access to vaccines historically,” Chan said.

Maryland health officials also have worked with the state’s pediatric advisory group to enable pediatricians and family physicians to provide vaccines in their offices. The state’s pharmacies also will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines for children.

The state of Maryland will provide staffing to school systems and local jurisdictions. The state also is deploying the Vaccine Equity Task Force to ensure equitable access for families in underserved communities and hard-to-reach areas, the governor’s office said.

Dr. Monique Soileau-Burke, vice president of the Maryland chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said Wednesday’s announcement marked a day for celebration to begin enabling children safely to participate in events that they have not been able to during the pandemic.

“Vaccinating our children is the right thing to do. It’s safe. It’s effective,” Soileau-Burke said.

Dr. Michael Zollicoffer, a Baltimore pediatrician, said the availability of vaccines for young children offered new hope to battle the pandemic.

“The shot is 91% effective. The shot is about a third of the dose that we give to adults. It’s a two-shot regimen ... and it’s a very safe shot with minimal side effects. This is a good shot,” Zollicoffer said.