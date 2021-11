There will be two new members of the Park City Council in early January. And then a third new one will join the five-person City Council shortly afterward. City Councilors-elect Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell will be sworn into office just after New Year’s. Nann Worel will take the oath of office as the mayor at that time as well.

