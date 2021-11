When it comes to premium vintage gear, a bunch of point and shoot film cameras come to mind. Among them are Contax T2, Yashica T4 and Nikon 35T. Back in the days, these cameras boasted of the most advanced features in a pocketable form. Fast-forward to the last decade or so, many of these premium compacts still enjoy a cult following, especially among street photographers. Some of them even got a new lease on life in the hands of celebrities. Their prices have since skyrocketed as a result. Gone are the days when you can easily snag these without burning a hole through your pocket! So, the big question remains: are they still worth their hefty price tag today?

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO