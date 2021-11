The NCAA made the announcement on a mid-October morning last year. All winter-sport athletes were provided an extra year of eligibility because of the global health crisis. A few hours later, Chris Mooney said he had no idea how this was going to impact his roster, his rotation or his recruiting. How could he? Mooney is heading into his 17th season as Richmond’s coach, but he was a pandemic rookie like everybody else.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO