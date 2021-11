Weekly grocery delivery startup MilkRun raised $6 million in Series A funding on Friday, and Julia Niiro, CEO and founder, joined Cheddar to discuss what distinguishes MilkRun's grocery delivery model from the competition, explaining the service connects customers with local farmers being able to provide items not found in the typical stores. Niiro also talked about the impact that supply chain bottlenecks have had on the business. "This was a moment when people needed local food production," she said of MilkRun seizing the opportunity to expand to other markets amid the global food distribution issues.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO