Customer satisfaction has always been important to VMware. vSphere Client presents the ability to work with one or multiple linked vCenter Servers in a user friendly way. Yet, mapping API functionality to user experience can be quite a challenge in some cases. If this is not done well, the frontend workflow can be really difficult to use. Whenever we find such workflows, we strive to improve them. This has led to the improvement of a couple of UI workflows in Cluster UI.

COMPUTERS ・ 19 HOURS AGO