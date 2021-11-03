MJM7 Band to perform at Sacred Heart gym

First graders at Sacred Heart School in Troy take part in STREAM lesson that is all about sound and how sound waves travel. The kids were humming next to a cup with sand and could see the sand particles move. (Photo provided)
One of the bigger and more anticipated fall dinners of the area is approaching fast. The annual Sacred Heart Fall Dinner is set for Nov. 7 at Minto Community Center. Serving will take place between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Ham and meatballs headline the fare at the supper, but sauerkraut and pork makes Sacred Heart’s dinner […]
The University of Wyoming’s Community Band and Symphonic Band will perform “From Film to the Shires of England” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall. Tickets for the UW Department of Music-sponsored fall concert are $10 for the public; $7 for...
James Story Band performs at FUMC The James Story Band performed Motown classics during Gallatin First United Methodist Church’s Gratitude Sunday observance Oct. 24 in the church’s West Main Street parking lot. The one-and-half-hour concert was the band’s first post-pandemic appearance and coincided with the church’s celebration of gratitude for God’s blessings during the past year. The celebration also included a cookout for church members and passersby, as well as inflatables for the children’s entertainment. SUBMITTED.
Eastern’s Wind Symphony and Concert Band shared the stage with an American flag on Thursday for a concert that showed its support for veterans through performances of pieces like “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America, the Beautiful,” the two of which bookended the evening. The Concert Band performed the first five...
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday for the Josh Abbott Band concert that will be held at The Monument in Rapid City on Feb. 5. The concert will be held in conjunction with the Annual Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo and Rodeo Rapid City, which will be Jan. 28 through Feb. 5.
The Hallelujah Blues Band announces two upcoming engagements in Surprise. They will first perform 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Chef Peter’s Bistro, 17300 N. Sun Village Parkway, Surprise (call 623-322-1011; reservations recommended). They will then take the stage 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at I & J Fountain Restaurant,...
Seventeen unveiled a band live session of their track "Rock With You". On November 2, Seventeen took to their official YouTube channel to unveil a new video, where they performed "Rock with you" with a live band. "Rock with you" is the title track of their 9th mini album 'Attacca', and Seventeen exuded a different kind of charisma in their performance with the band session.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will be celebrating All Hallows’ Eve, also known as All Saints’ Eve, or as the secular world calls it, Halloween, in the church parking lot starting at 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. “This will be a safe place to bring your children of all ages to go trick-or-treating and will also be an educational opportunity to learn about different saints,” organizer Robert Heltmach said. All adult parishioners are encouraged to participate by bringing candy to pass out to the children and dressing up as their favorite saint. There will be short biographies posted about the saints at the various trunks serving treats. The public is welcome to this fun, educational and festive celebration. All Hallows’ Eve falls Oct. 31 every year, and is the day before All H.
Rishi Prasadh, senior medicinal plant chemistry major, had been hosting jam sessions, playing in a few bands and exploring as many musical opportunities as physically possible during his college career, but over the summer Prasadh was looking for a new outlet. “[I am] always trying to find something new and...
Sacred Heart Chapel hosted two gatherings on Nov. 2 to remember those who have passed, especially those from COVID-19. Nov. 2 is All Souls Day, as well as Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead. The afternoon mass celebrated All Souls Day and was hosted by Edward Siebert, S.J., where prayers for those who have passed both within and outside the LMU community were said.
Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg are a typical Montclair couple, professionals with roots in New York City now raising their daughter in Montclair who like to treat themselves to rugelach from Marcel Bakery and Kitchen. Sometimes their commute to work–two-hour, forty-minute flights to Nashville–can be a drag. Eric is an...
The Rusk Middle School band joined the Bulldog Band in the stands during Friday’s game at Loos Stadium. The Rusk band has 49 students and are led by co-band directors Adam Evans and Randy McCann. The Rusk band members sat with the Bulldog Band members. The Rusk tuba section waits...
The following Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart students from the Ken-Ton area have been named to the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2021-22 school year: Grade 9 Clare Daniels, Briana DeGlopper, Divjyot Kaur and Katherine Murphy. Grade 10 Elsa Becker, Emerie Ficorilli, Katelyn Hurley, Alyssa Kiernan and Mary Katherine Wegman. Grade 11 Bridget Carr, Samantha Christiano, […]
Each child deserves an equitable education in order to be the best that they can be. Here at Sacred Heart STEM School and the Carolyn A. Lynch Early Education Center at Sacred Heart, each child is catered to with the necessary tools, resources and attention to be successful, faith-filled citizens of the 21st century. We hold high expectations for all children. That is why we call them scholars, to set the standard of excellence.
LINCOLN - In Class D-2 volleyball action, top-seed Falls City Sacred Heart took on fifth seeded Wynot and they took care of business. Yesterday was all about Erison Vonderschmidt, but the love was shared a whole lot more today, senior Rachel Magdanz had a few kills, and Lainey Ebel was at the service line for nearly all of the second set, in which the Irish put up 19 straight, en route to a 25-5 set win.
The Opera House Theatre Company presents Country Tonite! — a dinner and show featuring The Cape Fear Country Band with Emily Gerdenhire and Shannon Nakano. The evening of classic country will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Blockade Runner Resort Hotel, 275 Waynick Blvd., Wrightsville Beach.
The Fayette County High marching band is the best of the best. At the recent Heart of Georgia Marching Band Invitational in Warner Robins, the Marching Tigers dominated the competition, earning the crown of Grand Champions. Their list of honors from the competition is lengthy: Best in Class 4A Overall...
OTTERVILLE — What began as a relaxing getaway became an important resource for area youth who wish to be outdoors and learn the skills of hunting and fishing. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
The Heard Memorial Club House will share a bit of history and refreshments from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 as two of Sedalia's historical homes will be open for a tour. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Comments / 0