Tehama County Farm-City Night brings out the crowds

It was a packed crowd that applauded the recipients of several community awards during Monday evening's Tehama County Farm-City Night, hosted by the county's Farm Bureau at the Red Bluff Community Center.

Among those to receive an award was Kirkwood Elementary School teacher/administrator Ashley Meese who was presented the Teacher of the Year by Tehama County Superintendent of Education Richard DuVarney who was representing the Tehama County Education Foundation.

“Ashley is a very special teacher and it is an honor to present this award to her,” DuVarney said. “During our classroom observation in her kindergarten class we came to understand how outstanding and truly amazing her teaching program and practices are.”

Meese was presented with an Apple Award and a $500 check from Cornerstone Bank.

“This is the first award I have ever won,” Meese said. “I am so very honored. I love the Kirkwood Elementary School Bobcats, the students and staff. In being presented with this award I'm not just representing my school, but all teachers.”

Meese has been teaching at Kirkwood for 16 years, currently as a kindergarten teacher and school administrator and previously as the third/fourth grade teacher.

Jean Barton, a member of the Tehama County CattleWomen's Association, was presented the Senior Citizen of the Year award by Sharon Barrett of the Red Bluff Exchange Club.

Barton has been involved in community service for many years and hasn't slowed down a bit, Barrett said.

Tehama County CattleWomen member Kari Dodd presented fellow member Shelley Macdonald with the CowBelle of the Year award.

“She is always one of the first to volunteer,” Dodd said. “Agriculture is her true passion and priority.”

The Blue Ribbon Award was presented to Angie Gurrola by Tehama District Fair Manager Mandy Staley, recognizing Gurrola's work in bringing back live concerts to the fair.

Pastor Scott Camp was presented the Outstanding Public Service Award by Cheryl Weibling of Red Bluff Sunrise Rotary.

“While I am honored to receive this award, what I do is God's work and it is His glory, not mine,” Camp said.

Michael Vasey of the Tehama County Conservation Fund presented the Bill Burrows Conservation Award to Tyler Christensen of Edwards Ranch.

“As a farmer, everyday is Earth Day,” Christensen said.

Kari Dodd, Tehama County Farm Bureau manager, was presented the Volunteer of the Year Award by Courtny Abbassi of the 20-30 Club, noting Dodd's voluntary involvement in several agriculturally-focused endeavors and programs.

The recipient of the Young Farmer of the Year Award was Red Bluff High School senior Lillian Tomasetti, who has taken agriculture welding classes at the school for four years. Presenting the award was Hillary Vasey of Red Bluff Rotary.

Owners of I-5 Point S Tire and Auto Service, Tom and Brenda Gabel were presented the Business of the Year Award by Shelley Macdonald on behalf of the Tehama County Farm Bureau.

Farmer of the Year went to Brendon Flynn of Pacific Farms by Todd Brose of the Red Bluff Kiwanis. Flynn was not able to attend the dinner.

Woman of the Year Award was presented by Soroptimist Club member Cynthia Olsen to Pamela Newman of the Northstate Parents Magazine.

Scott Vine served as master of ceremonies for the evening, which included dinner provided by Odell Craft Barbecue of Redding.

Jon Barrett, district manager of the Resource Conservation District of Tehama County, provided an overview of the district's Side Channel Reconnection Project for the Sacramento River.

The evening's live auction brought in a good sum with Adam Boles serving as auctioneer, selling off a homemade apple pie for $200 and homemade apple crisp for $250, as examples of the fundraisers success. The top bid was $900 by Eric Borror of Tehama Angus Ranch for four Nokian 225/65R17 tires donated by I-5 Point S Tire and Auto Service in Red Bluff.

The National Anthem was performed by Platinum Finish and the invocation by Pastor Scott Camp.