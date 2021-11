"Will this be the first time #SNL has both a host and musical guest of Asian descent? (Aside from Bruno Mars, who did both duties in the same episode.)" tweeted Phil Yu, AKA "Angry Asian Man" in response to Saturday Night Live's announcement that Kim's Convenience and Marvel star Liu and rapper Saweetie will star in the Nov. 20 episode. Liu is Chinese-Canadian, while Saweetie has a mother of Filipino and Chinese descent and an African American father. There have only been seven other SNL hosts of Asian descent -- Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, Bruno Mars, Kumail Nanjiani, Aziz Ansari, Awkwafina and Sandra Oh -- and each didn't host with a musical guest of Asian descent. Except Bruno Mars, who was his own musical guest in 2012. ALSO: SNL lines up two back-to-back Marvel stars with Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO