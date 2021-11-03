CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aggressive whiskey shoppers force liquor stores to stage ‘treasure hunt’

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Because of bad behavior by whiskey aficionados, Idaho’s state liquor agency has adopted a “treasure hunt” approach to distributing highly sought-after bottles. The new rules mean the agency will now sporadically allocate rare products across its 67 retail outlets. It won’t list rare-product inventory on its website and will sell only...

