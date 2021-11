Alchemy’s tertiary financing round brings the company’s valuation to $3.5B. The company has multiplied its revenue by 15x in the last six months. Alchemy, a web3 and blockchain base provider, has reached an exciting milestone. The firm raised $250M in its line C financial cycle. Consequently, Venture capital firms A16z Partners with Lightspeed Venture and Redpoint led the process. There was also help from Coatue Voip Foundation, Addition Ltd, DFJ, and Ventura Pantera Capital. The company’s valuation has increased by more than 1 billion dollars in less than 12 months to reach $ 3.5 billion. This is a notable return on investment for the investor who purchased this start-up last year.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO