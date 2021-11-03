CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Concertgebouw has new solo viola

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Latvian musician Santa Vižine has won the vacancy for Solo...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Vienna Philharmonic lines up new solo bassoon

The Tyrolean Lukas Schmid, 26, a student at Vienna’s University of Music and Performing Arts, has won an audition for solo bassoon at the orchestra of the Vienna State Opera, which means he is co-opted for a trial period with the Vienna Philharmonic. He will take up the position some...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Barenboim offers solo recital after orchestra cancels due to Covid

Two Brahms concerts by the Staatskapelle Berlin at La Scala Milan have had to be cancelled due to a positive Corona test in a musician who was fully vaccinated. Barenboim, however, has stepped in with a solo piano recital this evening. He is a former music director at La Scala.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slipped Disc

Met musicians mourn a principal horn

It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of former Principal Horn, Howard T. Howard. 📯. In 1962, Howard won the Principal Horn position at the Met, which he played for 46 years, working with the major conductors of the day, Erich Leinsdorf, Carl Böhm, Fritz Reiner, Georg Solti, Herbert von Karajan and James Levine, and renowned opera singers like Luciano Pavarotti. He loved to travel and was delighted when every spring the Met toured the East Coast and occasionally Paris, Japan, Austria and Germany.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Pianist, 76, embarks on new cycle

Warner Classics has signed an exclusive contract with the emigre Russian pianist Elisabeth Leonskaja to record a boxed set of the complete Mozart sonatas. A refined and reclusive artist, Leonskaja has never been a mass producer of records, but it’s never too late to begin.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gidon Kremer
Person
Mariss Jansons
Slipped Disc

Soloist is helped off stage in mid-concerto

We are hearing distressed reports from Stavanger in Norway where the Latvian violinist Baiba Skride had to be helped off stage after becoming unwell during her performance of the first Prokofiev violin concerto. The concerto was abandoned and, after a break, conductor and orchestra returned to perform Tchaikovky’s Pathetique Symphony.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

When your string breaks in the Tchaikovsky concerto

In Thursday’s concert with the Seattle Symphony Ray Chen is, as ever, Mr Cool, when a string breaks on his instrument. He even pays a compliment to the concertmaster’ violin that he borrows. Watch. Note that both conductor and soloist are wearing masks.
SEATTLE, WA
Slipped Disc

Invisible orchestra names music director

In the epic years of French music, the Orchestre Colonne was at the heart of new music in Paris. Founded in 1873, it gave more premieres over the next half-century than amost any other ensemble one could name. Edouard Colonne was succeeded by Gabriel Pierné, Paul Paray and Charles Munch,...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Concerts without an interval? There are risks

Well there wasn’t an interval at the Queens Hall tonight but there was a mighty division between the opening Mozart Symphony and the very different Shostakovich which followed. Firstly I must report that this was my first orchestral concert of the autumn season and my first concert in the Queens Hall since before lockdown. My first impressions were that the Queens Hall has been busy since lockdown, opening up the ground floor cafe and the narrow hall way from the front door, and above all creating a suite of gender free toilets on the first floor (which are much better than the old toilets). In the concert hall they have taken away the stage and pushed the audience back to allow the orchestra a more socially distance layout. The audience was socially distanced and fully masked. It seemed a decent sized audience, although what social distancing does to the Queens Hall economics I’m not sure.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viola#Latvian#Concertgebouworkest#Kremerata Baltica
Slipped Disc

Cancel news: Mitsuko’s out

The pianist Mitsuko Uchida has cancelled the DSO Berlin this weekend ‘due to illness’. Lars Vogt has jumped in for Beethoven’s G-major concerto.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Another enforced debut at the New York Philharmonic

Semyon Bychkov is the latest artist who is unable to get to New York for a concert. His replacement next week will be the Finnish-Russian Dima Slobodeniouk, making his debut. Dima was already in the US for concerts with the Boston Symphony. He is presently music director of the Orquesta...
MUSIC
wfpk.org

Lacey Guthrie of Twin Limb has a new solo album born out of “necessity”

We are big fans of the Louisville indie band Twin Limb that features the vocals and songwriting of Lacey Guthrie, and the musicianship of MaryLiz Bender and Kevin Ratterman. The members all live in different cities now but Lacey assures us they’re still connected and always will be. We asked her about her new solo album that just came out called The King of Holding Onto Things. Lacey says:
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pitchfork

Sigur Rós’ Jónsi Releasing New Solo Album Obsidian Tomorrow

Tomorrow (October 30), Sigur Rós’ Jónsi is releasing a new solo album, co-produced by Paul Corley. It’s titled Obsidian, and Jónsi developed it alongside a visual art installation of the same name that opens tomorrow, too. Obsidian runs at New York’s Tanya Bonakdar Gallery through December 17. Find the Obsidian tracklist and album cover below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Slipped Disc

Watch and listen as 2,000 voices sing Spem

You thought remote conducting was a lockdown phenomenon? Think again. Nigel Short has been teaching all 40 parts of Thomas Tallis’s Spem in Alium to 2,000 singers around the world, then conducting them in an online performance. During the Summer of 2021, Choir of the Earth was taught Spem by...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

In Vienna, Faust sings from the wings

Stephen Costello called in sick at the Vienna State Opera this weekend, but Gounod’s Faust went ahead regardless. The role was sung from the side of the stage by John Osborn while an assistant director Alexander Edtbauer got into costume and acted it out for the house.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Why opera singers don’t deafen each other

From an entertaining little exchange in the Guardian:. Why don’t opera singers deafen each other? They’re singing loud enough to be heard in the back row, yet they are right in each other’s ears. Brian Dermody, Blessington, Co Wicklow. As an opera singer we take some care, generally, to not...
MUSIC
Essence

Al B. Sure! Reveals His Cousin Christopher Williams Is In A Coma

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Al B. Sure! shared some shocking news with his fans yesterday evening regarding the medical issues that fellow 80’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is allegedly suffering from. The singer, real name...
CELEBRITIES
Dezeen

Clemens Weisshaar found dead in Portugal

German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
WORLD
thesource.com

“I’m Dreamin'” Singer Christopher Williams Reportedly in a Coma

90’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is reportedly in a coma. TheJasmineBrand notes Williams’ cousin, Al B Sure! announced the state of the singer. “Please pray for my better-looking twin brother in a coma,” Al B Sure! wrote on Instagram as the caption for an image of the two. The cause of the coma has not been revealed.
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

Zakk Wylde to play guitar on all of Ozzy’s new solo album

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed that Zakk Wylde will be present on his next solo album for more than just one song. In fact, he’s going to be on every track. The revelation comes after Ozzy shared that Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, and Tony Iommi would also be appearing on the record. He mentioned Wylde alongside those names, leading some to suspect Wylde would be taking a guest spot alongside these other guitarists.
MUSIC
Ars Technica

X-rays reveal secrets of 14th-century tomb of England’s infamous Black Prince

Visitors to Canterbury Cathedral can view the effigy of a 14th-century knight in full armor laid out on top of a marble tomb. It's the tomb of Edward of Woodstock, colloquially known as the Black Prince, and it's one of just six surviving large cast-metal sculptures from medieval England. Now, a team of researchers at The Courtauld Institute of Art has gotten the first glimpse inside the gilt-copper alloy effigy in 600 years, thanks to X-ray and medical imaging techniques. The researchers' findings were recently published in The Burlington Magazine.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy