Programmes Funding Manager

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
Prospectus are excited to be working exclusively with Prospect Burma to recruit for a Programmes Funding Manager. This position will split their time between working with UK and International Trusts, Foundations and Institutional Donors and managing the programmes in collaboration with the in-country team. The role is offered on a four day a week permanent basis paying £34,000 to £37,000 pro rata and will involve international travel to South East Asia.

They began life in 1989 following the pro-democracy uprising of the previous year and focussed on supporting refugees who had been forced to flee the country. Since then they've grown substantially, focussing on equipping people from Myanmar with the skills and education they need to change their country for the better. In the long term, they are helping to build a qualified, internationally-minded population with a passion for changing Myanmar's future.

The post holder will be responsible for managing relationships with key trust, foundation and institutional donors, including the preparation of proposals and regular/timely production of progress reports. The post holder will oversee two core programmes; the scholarship programme run by the Myanmar Office, in close collaboration with the Scholarships Committee, and the programme cycle management of Prospect Burma's Access to Learning programme.

They are ideally looking for someone who has previous experience writing funding proposals and managing international programmes. The person who will thrive in this position will have a desire to help rebuild Myanmar and have a passion for international development.

At Prospectus we invest in your journey as a candidate and are committed to supporting you with your application. We welcome candidates from a diverse range of backgrounds. Please let us know if we can help you with the application process in any way. We are more than happy to make any reasonable adjustments to enable all interested candidates to apply.

In order to apply please submit your CV in the first instance and begin to prepare your supporting statement. Should your experience be suitable, we will send you the full job description and will arrange for a call and/or meeting to brief you on the role. You'll then have all the information you need to formally apply. We are looking forward to connecting with you soon.

