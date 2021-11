The first foldable Pixel phone is set to arrive in 2022, and it will not use the same high-end camera sensors found in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. One of the biggest jumps forward for the Pixel line this year was in the camera department. Where typically Google’s phones would compensate for outdated camera hardware with truly impressive software and machine learning enhancements, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro upgrade to a 50MP rear camera. Beyond the cheap metric of megapixels, the Samsung GN1 sensor in the Pixel 6 series is physically larger, which allows for more light and more detailed photos.

