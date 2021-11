Baked potatoes are one of the simplest dishes you can make. Prick the skin, shove them in the oven for an hour, and out comes a warm and tasty side dish. But what really makes a perfect baked potato, Insider points out, is the contrast between the fluffy interior and a crispy, toasted outer skin. People have tried to develop various methods to make that happen, such as coating the potato in oil or butter ( via Gimme Some Oven). But not every cooking method yields the best results, and some people sabotage their own efforts. For example, cooking the potatoes when they're still wet or wrapping them in aluminum foil basically steams instead of bakes them, creating soggy skins (via Today).

