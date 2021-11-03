CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Website connects artists to consumers

Eunice News
 6 days ago

A new platform designed to bridge a gap between artists, cultural communities,...

www.eunicetoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Natchitoches Times

Culturalyst platform to bridge the gap between artists and consumers

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Division of the Arts are proud to announce the launch of a new platform designed to bridge a gap between artists, cultural communities and consumers. It is called “Culturalyst” and can be found at culturalyst.com. Culturalyst is a software company, based in New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Billboard

UnitedMasters Raises $50M to Connect Artists and Brands 'At Scale'

With an eye towards bringing lucrative brand partnerships into the world of low-margin music distribution, UnitedMasters -- the digital distributor founded by industry veteran Steve Stoute -- has raised another $50 million in Series C funding that values the company at $550 million, the company announced Thursday. The round was...
ENTERTAINMENT
brproud.com

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announces cultural website for artists

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Lousiana Office of Cultural Development Division of the Arts, has announced a new platform called Culturalyst that’s designed to bridge the gap between artists and cultural communities in Louisiana. The news was announced in a press release on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
seattlerefined.com

New app Lonely Walls connects visual artists and local businesses

Charles Doyon initially came up with the idea for an app called Lonely Walls during his MBA when working on a business case competition. "Reflecting on my time as a photographer and the challenges I had faced in exhibiting my art, sparked the idea for a tool to connect artists to local businesses such as coffee shops, restaurants, hotels etc." he said. "Many artists give up because they cannot get exhibited in art galleries and find it too difficult to market their artwork."
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
WebProNews

WebProNews Launches HiTechEdge, a Consumer Tech Website

We’re excited to announce the official launch of HiTechEdge, a site dedicated to consumer-oriented tech. WebProNews has long been focused on enterprise technology. Whether it be cloud computing, big data, marketing, cybersecurity, or the ongoing digital transformation, WPN has been the source many professionals turn to for the most pertinent stories of the day.
INTERNET
USC Gamecock

Student-Made store connects student artists, provides business opportunities

Student-Made UofSC fosters mutually beneficial relationships between campus artists and provides business opportunities for students through the platform of an online marketplace. Student-Made started as a campus pop-up shop for student artists selling their crafted goods at Elon University in 2019. Today, it has grown to span four universities and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Lantern

Local artists connect with industry leaders during Music Business Mondays

To help grow the music scene in Columbus, Music Columbus hosts Music Business Mondays to connect local artists with industry leaders. Music Business Mondays, a monthly music industry education forum, started two years ago with the goal of educating young entrepreneurs about the business side of the music industry, Bruce Garfield, executive director of Music Columbus, a nonprofit dedicated to growing the Columbus music scene, said. The most recent panel, “Get Booked. Get Signed.,” was held Oct. 25 at Strongwater Food & Spirits.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Nungesser
Variety

Looking for Deeper Artist-to-Fan Connection, Crush Ventures Invests in 237 Global

Crush Ventures, the investment arm of Crush Music, home to management clients Green Day, Weezer (pictured), Lorde, Sia, Panic! at the Disco, and Miley Cyrus, among others, has invested in the company 237 Global, which offers tech and services related to VIP ticketing that connects artists, athletes, influencers and celebrities directly with their fans virtually and in-person. The 237 roster includes Shawn Mendes, Weezer, 24kGoldn, Trippie Redd, Train, Green Day, Alanis Morissette and the SmartLess podcast. Also as part of the deal, Crush Ventures joins the advisory board of 237 Global. Financial terms were not disclosed. “We are thrilled that Crush Ventures...
CELEBRITIES
capenews.net

Finding Favorite Websites And Blogs

Most food writers are used to being asked which cookbooks are their favorites. I often reply that it’s sort of like choosing a favorite child, which is rather evasive, I know. Nowadays I am more often asked about websites and blogs, to which I will not answer with my earlier response, but with this column.
RECIPES
FOX2now.com

New website offers consumers new way to experience the best of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Imagine having ideas for your next outing with your best group of friends, or just planning a fun date night. The new website TimeToDisco, is just such an idea. Today owner Brittany Dwyer stopped by the how to show of her invention, along with guest Brian Hobbs from Chateau Maplewood. They explained the site and how it is benefiting consumers and small businesses.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Seo
marketingdive.com

Build deeper connections with consumers through radical relevancy

In 1996 Bill Gates said "content is king", and it's been used by every digital marketer in one way or another since. But as marketing dynamics and consumer expectations have evolved, we now live in a modern world where "content is critical, but relevancy is king." In the last two...
ECONOMY
bgohio.org

Website Personalization Now Available!

By clicking “Log In” on the MyAccount bar at the top of the screen, users may create a login for the site or use their Facebook profile to access MyAccount. Once logged in, visitors can choose the modules, features and keywords that they’d like to see most often, including calendars, news items and emergency alerts. Site users can also save favorite pages within MyAccount, encouraging more-frequent visits and making important information even easier to find! Check out MyAccount and customize your own page at http://www.site.com/MyAccount!
INTERNET
cityofvista.com

New City Website Launches

The City of Vista is constantly seeking to improve the delivery of services to residents, visitors, and businesses and launched a new website on November 1. The website offers better mobile viewing, an online service finder, and other accessibility features. The updated version provides a clean, modern design. The site’s navigation has also been updated based on website traffic patterns and most commonly searched items. Over 60 percent of the city’s website visits come from mobile devices, and that percentage is rising. The update was designed by Granicus and the website address CityofVista.com will remain the same.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

90% Of Consumers Say Digital Connectivity Has Brought Positive Benefits

The embrace of digital tech and the use of different tools runs wide and deep in our lives, with PYMNTS' survey of over 15,000 U.S. consumers for the "How Consumers Live in the Connected Economy Report," nine out of 10 consumers said the introduction of digital tools has brought benefits for each “lifestyle pillar” examined.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Internet
Weirton Daily Times

Artist recognition

Gina Judy of Richmond, center, vice president of the Steubenville Art Association, was one of the five of eight new signature members present Oct. 24 to receive recognition at the Philadelphia Watercolor Society’s opening of the 121st International Works on Paper Exhibition at the Community Arts Center in Wallingford, Pa. Members are granted signature status after two acceptances in the international exhibition, which accepted 85 out of 420 entries this year. Judy also recently was in shows in Montana, Spokane, Cincinnati, Kentucky and Illinois.
VISUAL ART
pymnts

73 Million US Consumers Are Already Living in the Connected Economy

Consumers have become accustomed to near-ubiquitous internet access to get goods and services on-demand, as well as run multiple facets of their lives. As a result, customer experiences powered by digital technology are extending well beyond shopping, impacting everything from work and leisure to entertainment and relationships. How Consumers Live...
INTERNET
grocerydive.com

Walmart to use AR, shoppable content to connect brands with consumers

Walmart is launching a campaign called "Joy. Fully" featuring shoppable livestreams and shoppable content, including recipes, the retail giant announced on Friday. The company is also introducing the first large-scale launch of shoppable recipes on Pinterest. The initiative allows consumers to seamlessly add ingredients to their Walmart carts for easy purchase. Through a partnership with Facebook, Walmart is offering an augmented reality lens that lets consumer use their facial expressions to pick the products that "spark joy" for them and then shop Walmart's "gift finder experience."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
country1025.com

Oldest Website

What website do you have the longest relationship with?. I’m Jeff Kurkjian. I’ve hosted morning radio since I was in college at Syracuse University, a stop in beautiful Cleveland, Ohio to now, Las Vegas, Nevada. In radio, we are given the opportunity to talk to some incredible people however, we are held to a time crunch that always made it difficult to really get […]
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy