Website connects artists to consumers

The City of Vista is constantly seeking to improve the delivery of services to residents, visitors, and businesses and launched a new website on November 1. The website offers better mobile viewing, an online service finder, and other accessibility features. The updated version provides a clean, modern design. The site’s navigation has also been updated based on website traffic patterns and most commonly searched items. Over 60 percent of the city’s website visits come from mobile devices, and that percentage is rising. The update was designed by Granicus and the website address CityofVista.com will remain the same.

