CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Students struggling with homesickness discuss coping mechanisms, solutions

By Gabby Jimenez
LSU Reveille
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany students are going weeks and even months without seeing family after moving out of state for college, leading to homesickness that can ultimately distract from academics and lead to depression. Chemical engineering sophomore and West Laville Hall Resident Assistant Sarah Napier is from San Antonio, Texas. Driving back...

www.lsureveille.com

Comments / 0

Related
powerofpositivity.com

10 Coping Mechanisms for Dealing With Grief or Loss

Life comes with beauty and pain, and one of the biggest challenges you will face is the loss of someone or something you love. Perhaps you’ve lost a mother, father, or child, and the loss of something so dear creates a void inside you that is hard to mend. There are many coping mechanisms to manage your grief, and they can help you deal with the intense pain you feel.
MENTAL HEALTH
ramaponews.com

Student affairs' feats and faults the center of webinar discussion

Faculty gathered at Friends Hall on Oct. 27 for the second part of a Zoom webinar that focused on the state of student affairs across all college campuses. Director of Center for Student Involvement Rick Brown facilitated a discussion afterwards, allowing faculty members to speak on their own experiences in relation to the viewing.
COLLEGES
thedailytexan.com

UT students discuss difficulty getting therapy

As Cassandra Thompson sat in what would be a final session with her childhood therapist, she couldn’t help but feel the two had become disconnected after six years together. After that appointment, she never heard from her therapist again. “I went from having two sessions with her (a week) to...
MENTAL HEALTH
tcu360.com

Seasonal depression: How students can cope with the changing seasons

In preparation for the progressing academic school year, TCU’s Counseling and Mental Health Center offered support and advice to students having a hard time adjusting to the changing seasons. Life as a college student can be challenging. With only a few weeks left, students must continue to navigate the rigorous...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
newtriernews.org

Test Make-Up Center struggles with student cheating

Students use class notes and technology while taking tests. The New Trier Test Make-Up Center is back in business this year; but with more tests being proctored, student cheating continues to be a problem. “. “The thing with my test was that it said it’s open-note, but the record doesn’t...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homesickness#Depression#Air Conditioning#Coping Mechanisms#Ra
Talon Marks

ADHD students discuss life with the disorder

Vincent: Hello Talon Marks listeners, and welcome to our ADHD Awareness Month podcast. My name is Vincent Medina, I am the managing editor at Cerritos College Talon Marks. Lily: And my name is Lily Marmalejo, I’m the news editor at Talon Marks. Vincent: And today we’re going to be discussing...
CERRITOS, CA
themacweekly.com

Students, staff discuss idea of reinstituting wellness days

During the 2020-2021 school year, Macalester interspersed multiple “wellness days” into the academic calendar during which classes were cancelled and no work was due. Given the rigor of the module system, many students found these days useful. “Every time a wellness day came last year, it was at a time...
EDUCATION
unthsc.edu

Creating healthier solutions: This HSC employee helps students overcome challenges

Jeremy Joseph sees a person’s well-being from a holistic perspective. For Joseph, that means caring for the physical, mental, and emotional fitness of students at The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth (HSC). As Assistant Director of HSC’s Office of Care and Civility, Joseph’s daily work is focused on helping students overcome personal problems.
FORT WORTH, TX
News4Jax.com

Communities in Schools celebrates 30 years of helping struggling students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Communities in Schools of Jacksonville, a group that serves students in difficult situations, is celebrating a major milestone. “I still wake up every day and say, ‘God it’s been 30 years,’” said Leon Baxton, CEO of Communities in Schools of Jacksonville. First hired as a caseworker, Braxton...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
unl.edu

Chancellor, student discuss their first-gen experiences

One in four University of Nebraska students are the first members of their family to pursue higher education. For these first-generation Huskers, college is a new and exciting experience. But it can also be quite daunting. The University of Nebraska–Lincoln supports those students through First Generation Nebraska, an initiative that...
LINCOLN, NE
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Growing trend of homeschooling will benefit students long-term

From the beginning of lockdowns last March to today, many parents have decided to take their children’s education into their own hands. In fact, the Census Bureau reports that the number of independent homeschoolers has more than doubled since last year. Once thought to be a fringe “alternative learning” movement,...
EDUCATION
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Teachers struggling, school staff coping amid Pandemic

CODY, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Across the country, school staff are feeling the strain as the pandemic wears on. And school administrators are trying their best to prop up their employees. Tim Foley is the interim superintendent for Park County School District 6 in Cody. He has worked in...
CODY, WY
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC students struggle to find friends in-person

While there are many fish in the sea at USC, sometimes forming lasting relationships can be difficult. Despite being surrounded by thousands of people, feelings of isolation can weigh heavily on students. As a result of the pandemic, students have gone more than a year without the prototypical college experience,...
COLLEGES
Saratogian

MHANYS helping students cope with mental health issues during pandemic and beyond

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone. That’s especially true of children. According to a recent study published in Pediatrics, an estimated 140,000 children in the U.S. have lost a parent or primary caregiver to the virus. Additionally, officials noted that children of racial and ethnic minorities accounted for 65 percent of that total.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
CBS Philly

Penn State Study Finds School-Based Mental Health Screening Can Help Identify Depression In Students

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — A Penn State study finds that a school-based mental health screening can help identify depression in students. Researchers at the university’s College of Medicine found students who participated in universal school-based depression screening were twice as likely to start treatment for depression. Dr. Deepa Sekhar, associate professor of pediatrics, who served as an investigator on the study, said the study provides important insights on how to tackle depression in youth. “Our study is publishing at a time when more adolescents are reporting symptoms of depression,” Sekhar said in a release. “From 2008 to 2018, the numbers increased by over 70% from 8.3% to 14.4%. During the pandemic, concerns about increasing student depression have been widespread. Suicides, which are often associated with mental health conditions, are now the second-leading cause of adolescent death.” The three-year study included more than 12,00 students in 9th through 12th grade from 14 Pennsylvania public high schools, according to Sekhar. More adolescents are reporting symptoms of depression and suicide is the second-leading cause of adolescent death.
PENN, PA
thermtide.com

RM fails to support students struggling with mental health

There is a growing crisis in America: the mental health pandemic. The back-to-school season is always full of nerves but coming back to in-person school after over a year of virtual learning has contained a myriad of new challenges. From intensive workloads to adapting to the new norms of in-person school, there is a pattern across the country of rising mental health issues for youth, teens and young adults. Richard Montgomery students are no exception to this trend, but steps are already being taken to help.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
University of Dallas News

Students struggle with parking on campus

For the first time since spring 2020, the University of Dallas community has returned to in person learning. Some students have been met with fewer parking spaces and more parking tickets. The UD Police chief, Russell Greene, says there has been an increase in parking tickets. Class of 2021 graduate...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy