Discovery CEO David Zaslav will move to Los Angeles to run the new content giant to be created by the merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia, which is expected to close by mid-2022, the executive said on Wednesday. “I am moving to California,” specifically L.A., with an office on the studio lot, because “that is where the content is made, this is a content company,” the man who will also be CEO of the combined Warner Bros. Discovery told the Paley Center’s Paley International Council Summit in a session that was webcast. “I’m going to be very hands-on.” And he added: “The better...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO