FC Council Calls Another Special Meeting

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will be holding a special meeting this week, with only one item on the agenda. The meeting will convene at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 in the lower-level meeting room at the Carroll County Courthouse. After being called to order, the board will enter into a closed session with County Attorney John Werden. This session is per Iowa Code 21.5(1)(c), “To discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation, where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation.” There is no indication if action will be taken after returning to an open session.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO