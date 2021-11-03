FC Council Calls Another Special Meeting

After three months, the city of Kempner filled its Place 2 alderman seat. The appointment of longtime resident Tom Combs was made during a called meeting Wednesday evening. Mayor John Wilkerson said he met Combs in 2019 while campaigning, and the 20-year resident voiced interest in serving. Combs applied to be on the ballot in the last municipal election but missed the deadline by a day,…
SAN MARCOS – The San Marcos CISD Board of Trustees called a Special Meeting to be held on Wednesday, November 10 to hold a budget workshop. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the San Marcos High School Criminal Justice Classroom at 2601 Rattler Road. Budget workshops promote collaborative discussions among residents and Board of Trustees staff to offer a greater depth of budget-related input to local officials. A Public Forum is on the agenda to hear how parents, teachers and the local community view possible changes to the budget.
The Trenton City Council will meet Monday at 7:00 pm with four ordinances, a resolution, and a board appointment on the agenda. The ordinances include, for an election of council members in April, a conditional use permit for a sign, vacating a portion of a street, and approving a solar access easement.
CORBIN CITY — City Council will hold a special meeting Friday to discuss the potential purchase of property for cultivation of marijuana. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and be held in the Municipal Building at 316 Route 50 in the tiny Atlantic County town on the northern bank of the Tuckahoe River.
CC Chief/Chairman PJ Simon has called a Special Full Board of Directors Meeting set to take place Friday, November 12th from 8:00am-5:00pm at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and limited spacing at the venue, in-person attendance will be limited to voting delegates and essential TCC staff. In general,...
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will be holding a special meeting this week, with only one item on the agenda. The meeting will convene at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 in the lower-level meeting room at the Carroll County Courthouse. After being called to order, the board will enter into a closed session with County Attorney John Werden. This session is per Iowa Code 21.5(1)(c), “To discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation, where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation.” There is no indication if action will be taken after returning to an open session.
Following a public hearing last night, the Litchfield City Council adopted the assessment roll for the 2020 sanitary sewer and water main improvement project through downtown Litchfield. The Council also received some good news regarding the refinancing of general obligation bonds from 2013. Stacie Kvilvang from Ehlers & Associates said...
RECEIVED: 10/29/21 at 12:40 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Response to Open Meeting Law Complaint filed by Kitty Axelson-Berry on October 12, 2021. General Public Comment. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance. Meeting materials will be posted here; materials may be added or...
PUBLIC HEARINGS: A. Multi-Family Dwelling at 422 Macon Avenue B. Historic Site Park View Inn C. Annexation and Zoning: Javernick Property at 3040/3050 E. Main D. Rezoning: Cañon City Commons at the Abbey to Planned Development District (item D will be continued to the November 15, 2021 City Council meeting)
The Jones County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday to review a fire protection contract submitted by the Jones County Fire Council. The meeting was called to give supervisors an opportunity to discuss a proposed service contract submitted by the fire council and its attorneys with hopes of signing the contract before the current contract expires on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of aldermen seeking to repeal Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate for city workers has filed notice to hold a special City Council meeting on Friday in an effort to force a vote on their proposal. Earlier this week, Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd) introduced an ordinance...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington’s Mayor is set to present his selection for the new leader of the City’s police department Monday, November 1 during a special City Council meeting. City leaders say the purpose of the special meeting is to confirm the appointment of the new chief of the...
OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – During an Opa-locka City Commission meeting Wednesday, Mayor Matthew Pigatt announced his resignation.
“I will not be a figurehead for corruption,” he said, following a public comment period.
His resignation was not on Wednesday’s agenda, surely catching those in attendance off guard.
Pigatt standing up from his seat said he thought he could help fix a system that was broken from within but found that he was wrong.
“I am not resigning because the job is too big. I am resigning because I am in the wrong position to effect real change in my city – and in cities just like...
The Academic Planning Council held a meeting on Oct. 27 to follow up on topics that happened in the last meeting, along with two new proposals. In response to the discussion during the last meeting about removing the UW-Platteville german major, an APC member commented that it is “useful remembering how difficult these decisions can be, how they can impact the livelihood and wellbeing of our colleagues and reinforce how seriously we need to consider the role of program evaluations.”
School districts in Indiana have until November 15 to work out a deal with teacher unions on a new collective bargaining agreement. In the last month, contention around this topic has led to schools having to either use e-Learning days or cancel classes all together for lack of staff.
Individuals must sign up in advance to provide public comments for the 11/09/2021:. The sign-up window is 11/05/2021 through 11/09/2021 at 12:00 PM (by phone) and 5:30 PM. To sign up to call in using the ZOOM app on your computer or mobile device visit. https://secure1.cpsd.us/school_committee. To sign up to...
