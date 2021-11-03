CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures rise 2% on soaring global prices

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Adds latest prices) Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% on Wednesday after soaring 7% in the prior session on forecasts for higher heating demand this week and expectations a jump in global gas prices will keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong. That price increase came despite near record U.S. output and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected. In October, global gas prices soared to record highs as utilities scramble for LNG cargoes to refill low stockpiles in Europe and meet rising demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. Gas prices in Europe jumped about 11% on Wednesday as a Russian pipeline continued to remove gas from Germany, where stockpiles were already extremely low. U.S. futures also climbed in October, reaching a 12-year high early in the month, on expectations LNG demand will remain strong for many months. Price gains in the United States, however, were restrained compared with overseas because the United States has more than enough gas in storage for winter and ample production to meet domestic and export demand. Prices in Europe and Asia were about four times higher than in the United States. Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will top 3.6 trillion cubic feet (tcf) by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls shy of the five-year average of 3.7 tcf. U.S. stockpiles were currently about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year. In Europe, analysts said stockpiles were about 15% below normal. Front-month gas futures rose 12.8 cents, or 2.3%, to settle at $5.670 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 95.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 97.8 bcfd this week to 94.4 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder. The forecast for this week was higher and next week was lower than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.9 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. Feedgas to Freeport LNG's plant in Texas fell to 0.6 bcfd, its lowest since September when Hurricane Nicholas cut power to the facility and knocked it off line. Gas flowing to Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass in Louisiana, meanwhile, rose to 4.2 bcfd, its highest since April, prompting some traders to guess that the new Train 6 was producing its first LNG. With gas prices near $25 per mmBtu in Europe and $31 in Asia, versus around $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 29 Oct 22 Oct 29 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 29 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 63 87 -27 38 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,611 3,548 3,924 3,712 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.7% -3.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.52 5.54 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 25.12 24.14 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 30.81 29.21 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 232 241 178 234 248 U.S. GFS CDDs 11 9 24 17 15 U.S. GFS TDDs 243 250 212 251 263 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.8 95.7 95.9 90.1 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.7 7.9 7.9 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 102.1 103.4 103.8 98.1 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 2.4 2.7 2.8 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 5.6 5.9 5.4 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 10.7 10.9 10.8 10.3 4.6 U.S. Commercial 7.4 9.3 9.3 9.9 11.1 U.S. Residential 9.2 12.7 13.3 13.9 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 26.1 27.0 23.3 25.0 24.5 U.S. Industrial 21.9 22.9 22.2 23.3 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.4 78.9 75.0 79.0 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 90.2 97.8 94.4 97.5 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Nov 5 Oct 29 Oct 22 Oct 15 Oct 8 Wind 8 14 11 12 6 Solar 3 3 3 3 2 Hydro 7 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 3 3 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 40 38 38 38 41 Coal 19 18 19 21 23 Nuclear 20 19 19 18 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.33 5.22 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.27 4.98 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.78 6.82 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.97 4.74 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.30 5.05 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.69 5.26 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.03 6.54 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.09 4.23 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 62.25 65.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 57.00 52.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 69.75 56.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 58.00 60.88 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 65.50 67.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 67.50 68.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Marguerita Choy)

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
TRAFFIC
oilmanmagazine.com

A Promising Future for the Oil Industry

The hydrocarbon industry has been a target of attack in the last three decades due to the increased concern over carbon emissions and other pollutants, and more than once the business has been buried when the market declines. There had never been such a great impact on the industry as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
mining.com

Investors pushed mining giants to quit coal. Now it’s backfiring

It was supposed to be a big win for climate activists: another of the world’s most powerful mining companies had caved to investor demands that it stop digging up coal. Instead, Anglo American Plc’s strategy reversal has become a case study for unintended consequences. Its exit has transformed mines that were scheduled for eventual closure into the engine room for a growth-hungry coal business.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Is There an Oil and Fuel Shortage in the U.S. and Is Biden to Blame?

In April 2020, WTI prices went into the negative territory for the first time in history. The world was awash with oil and negative prices reveal that drillers were willing to pay money to get the oil removed from the fields. The world has come a long way since then and crude oil prices recently rose to the highest level since 2014. Is there an oil and fuel shortage in the U.S. in 2021?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EIA expects U.S. power use to rise 3% in 2021 as economy recovers

(Reuters) - U.S. power usage will rise about 3% in 2021 as the economy grows following last year’s coronavirus demand destruction, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday. In its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), EIA projected power demand will climb to 3,921 billion kilowatthours (kWh) in 2021 and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Natural Gas Storage#Weather#Gas Pipeline#Lng#Russian#British#Bcfd
MarketWatch

EIA raises its 2021 U.S. retail gasoline price forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 forecast for U.S. regular gasoline retail prices by 1% to $3 a gallon, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA also said domestic gasoline consumption rose to an average 9.2 million barrels per day in October, but it's expected to fall below 9 million barrels a day this month and "remain below that level until May 2022." West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, will likely average $69.02 a barrel this year, up 0.8% from the October forecast, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, is forecast at $71.59 a barrel this year, up 0.3% from the previous forecast, the EIA said. U.S. oil production is expected to average 11.13 million barrels per day this year, up 1% from October's forecast. In Tuesday dealings, December WTI crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December gasoline rose 2.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.35 a gallon. January Brent crude added 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.87 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
TRAFFIC
KTLA

U.S. consumer prices soar amid highest inflation rate since 1990

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September to October, prices […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
China
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stock futures weaken before inflation data

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower Wall Street open as global stocks edged down on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, with buoyant oil prices fuelling unease about price pressures. The U.S. consumer price index for October is predicted in a Reuters poll...
STOCKS
rolling out

High gasoline prices not impacting consumer demand

Higher retail prices for gasoline remain a top issue for the White House, though analysts told Zenger they have not seen much of an impact on demand yet. Travel club AAA reported a national average retail price of $3.42 for a gallon of regular unleaded on Tuesday, up just a fraction from last week but $0.15 higher than this time last month.
GAS PRICE
Providence Business News

U.S. consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) – Prices for United States consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy