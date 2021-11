CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas — An Eagle Pass man died Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Crockett County, 13 miles south of Big Lake. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said John David Saucedo, 30, of Eagle Pass, was traveling south on State Hwy 137 in an SUV, when he lost control of the vehicle. The SUV veered off the west side of the roadway and Saucedo overcorrected, causing the SUV to go into a side skid, the report said.

CROCKETT COUNTY, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO