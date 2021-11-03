CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Driven Healthcare seeing patients in west Frisco

By Matt Payne
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Driven Healthcare opened Nov. 1 at 2772 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 100, Frisco. The medical clinic sees patients both in-person and virtually. Services include physician-ordered...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: In-N-Out Burger is coming soon to The Woodlands; Frisco ISD finalizes 2022-23 attendance zone changes and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Nov. 9. Note: The following stories were published Nov. 6-8. Greater Houston. In response to an inquiry from Community Impact Newspaper, Mike Abbate, assistant vice president for real estate and development...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Frisco, TX
Health
City
Frisco, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Health
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Read about 7 business updates in Pflugerville, Hutto; see where new Harris County commissioner precincts will be and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Nov. 8. Note: The following stories were published Nov. 5. New businesses are continuing to open in Hutto and Pflugerville, including new restaurants, health care clinics and coffee shops. The grocery...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Former Southlake Mayor Laura Hill announces candidacy for Texas House

Former Southlake Mayor Laura Hill will present her candidacy for the newly-redrawn Texas House District 93, which includes Keller ISD and Northwest ISD. Running on a Republican platform, Hill said her legislative priorities include property tax relief, issues related to traffic and transportation, and maintaining strong public school systems, among other issues.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Nutrition#Driven Healthcare#Fort Worth Magazine#The Killeen Daily Herald
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New eatery Farm + Feed plans to mix dining, gaming in Plano

Farm + Feed plans to open by the end of the year at its new Plano location in the Shops at Legacy, according to ownership. Located at 7401 Lone Star Drive, Ste. B120, the restaurant and bar will allow patrons to play a variety of board and video games while eating and drinking. The menu will include pizza, corn dogs and burgers. The company’s website describes it as “a place where all who play can gather, connect and adventure together.” A phone number is not yet available. www.farmandfeed.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Methodist Southlake Medical Center begins work on ER expansion

Methodist Health System marked the start of Methodist Southlake Medical Center's 4,000-square-foot emergency room expansion with a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 4. The expansion is the latest step in making the Southlake hospital a full-service facility, after it was added to the Methodist Health System in June. The additional square footage will quadruple the size of the current ER, provide a larger waiting area and enhance diagnostic capabilities, according to a press release.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

2020 census: Frisco’s Asian community grows

Frisco has become more racially and ethnically diverse since 2010, according to decennial data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Sept. 16. Frisco’s overall population jumped by about 71% between 2010 and 2020, from 116,989 to 200,509. The number of residents who identify as white slightly increased from 78,566 to 96,248; however, most other racial and ethnic groups saw high growth, according to the data.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Caring Senior Service of Dallas Mid-Cities to open Colleyville location to serve surrounding area

Caring Senior Service of Dallas Mid-Cities will hold a grand opening Nov. 12 for its newest location at 5601 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 17. This one-on-one home care assistance provider for older adults offers a variety of short- and long-term services, such as personal care, transportation, respite care, errands, companionship and meal preparation, as well as specialized services for individuals with Alzheimer's or those recovering from a stroke or surgery. There are also locations in north Dallas and Fort Worth. 214-225-6628. www.caringseniorservice.com/dallasmidcities.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Rebel Athletic opens seasonal store in Frisco's Stonebriar Centre

Rebel Athletic opened Oct. 9 in Stonebriar Centre at 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. The athletic wear retailer specializes in luxury clothing for cheerleaders and dancers. The store’s website provides a wide range of products, including men’s wear, bags, makeup and other accessories. Rebel Athletic is on the first floor of the mall between Victoria’s Secret and Banana Republic. It will be at Stonebriar Centre through the holiday season. 469-690-9895. www.rebelathletic.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco raises speed limit on stretch of Stonebrook Parkway; New Murphy convenience store, gas station coming to Lewisville and more top DFW news

Read the latest business news from Dallas-Fort Worth. Drivers in Frisco now have a higher speed allowance on a portion of Stonebrook Parkway. Carroll ISD received nearly $2 million from the Texas Education Agency after officials discovered the district has been overpaying its recapture payments to the state. The location...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy