Driven Healthcare seeing patients in west Frisco

Farm + Feed plans to open by the end of the year at its new Plano location in the Shops at Legacy, according to ownership. Located at 7401 Lone Star Drive, Ste. B120, the restaurant and bar will allow patrons to play a variety of board and video games while eating and drinking. The menu will include pizza, corn dogs and burgers. The company’s website describes it as “a place where all who play can gather, connect and adventure together.” A phone number is not yet available. www.farmandfeed.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO