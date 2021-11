I would like you to meet Kendrick Mitchell. Kendrick was recently seen in Members of the Choir at The Chain Theatre written by Evan Edwards and directed by Rick Hamilton. Kendrick has performed in After Midnight with Norweigian Cruise Line as well as in the National Tour of Skippy Jon Jones with Theaterworks USA. Other credits for Kendrick include: The Regional Premiere of Grey Gardens (Stages Repertory Theatre), Benny in RENT (Masquerade Theatre), and Romeo in Romeo and Juliet (Shakespeare Globe Centre SW) among many others. I am very thankful to have the chance to feature such a wonderful artist!

