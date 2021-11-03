CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Charges: Traveler tried to sneak meth, guns and ammo into checked luggage at MSP Airport

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VKAE4_0cldI1Nf00
Nov 3, 2021

TSA officials screening the checked luggage of a 20-year-old traveler at MSP Airport made a troubling discovery, according to federal charges: Methamphetamine, pistols, a "ghost" AR-15 style rifle and more than 200 rounds of ammunition.

Federal prosecutors charged Kevin Alan Aguilar-Moreno Monday with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing firearms while illegally present in the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota.

According to the charges, Aguilar-Moreno tried to board a Delta Air Lines flight from MSP Airport to Phoenix on Oct. 29, and checked two suitcases for the trip. Transportation Security Administration screening of his luggage, according to the charges, uncovered:

  • 1 kilogram of methamphetamine;
  • A FN, Model 509 9x19 pistol
  • A Rock Island Armory, 1911 A1-FS pistol
  • An AR-15 type firearm with no serial number (referred to as a "ghost gun")
  • 241 rounds of .223 ammunition, 39 of which were armor-piercing rounds

Investigators also learned Aguilar-Moreno was in the United States illegally, and when he was arrested had two Mexican passports, one of which was expired.

The charges say Aguilar-Moreno admitted to being in possession of the drugs, guns and ammo found in his luggage, and admitted to being in the country illegally. He made his first court appearance Tuesday morning,

Comments / 0

Related
hot967.fm

Man Charged After TSA Finds Weapons And Drugs In His Luggage

(Minneapolis, MN) — A Mexican immigrant remains in federal custody after he was accused of trying to board a flight at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport with weapons and drugs. Kevin Aguilar-Moreno has been charged with intent to distribute meth and firearm possession. The 20-year-old defendant was arrested last week after authorities checked his luggage and found three guns, hundreds of rounds of ammo, and a large amount of meth. Aguilar-Moreno is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

At Walla Walla Regional Airport, corkscrews, not guns, trip up travelers

Across the country, the Transportation Security Administration reported in October that more firearms had already been caught at airport security checkpoints in 2021 than in the last 20 years. But at the Walla Walla Regional Airport, it’s rare for a passenger to break airport rules by walking in with an...
WALLA WALLA, WA
The Independent

Man arrested at Philippines airport after joking about a bomb in his luggage

An American man was arrested at Tuguegarao City Airport in the Philippines on Thursday after joking about having a bomb in his luggage.According to a local police report, George Adrien Favarielle from New Jersey was arrested after cracking the joke as a member of Cebu Pacific staff inspected his luggage.“Despite explaining that the American was only joking, the airport police arrested him and took him to the Tuguegarao City police headquarters,” Tuguegarao police chief Major Junvie Velasco told The Manila Times.Whether the comment was a clear joke or not, it violated the Philippines’ strict “Anti-Bomb Joke Law” (full name Anti-Threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Warrant reveals gun not thoroughly checked before movie set shooting; sheriff not ruling out charges

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges are not off the table as the investigation into a deadly movie set shooting continues, according to the Santa Fe District Attorney. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed, and director Joel Souza was injured when Alec Baldwin fired a long colt revolver while rehearsing a scene last week at Bonanza Creek […]
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Luggage#Tsa#Drugs#Traveler#Delta Air Lines#Fn#Mexican
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thelakemurraynews.net

Columbia man charged with smuggling weed in airport luggage

A Columbia man is accused of flying home from California with more than 40 pounds of marijuana and $4,000 in his suitcases. Kevin Antwan Simmons, 43, is charged with trafficking marijuana, according to a warrant for his arrest. “Law enforcement officers from the Sacramento area notified South Carolina-based Drug Enforcement...
COLUMBIA, SC
fox9.com

MSP airport prepares to welcome international travelers again

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After 20 long months, the U.S. will re-open to international travelers Monday. Non-U.S. citizens will be allowed to come to America for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as long as they show proof of vaccination. While global tourists will start hopping on...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Teen who struck cyclists in Texas as he reportedly tried to blow fumes at them to be charged

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Heathrow Airport: Luggage conveyor belt filled with frozen fish crates

British Airways passengers have been left "baffled" after crates of frozen fish arrived instead of their luggage. Becca Braunholtz, from Sherborne, Dorset, said the boxes of sea bass and sea bream were delivered to Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport on Monday. She landed just after 22:00 GMT following a family...
LIFESTYLE
UPMATTERS

Gun ammo shortage ahead of deer-hunting season in Northeast Wisconsin

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV)-Finding ammo for gunowners isn’t an easy task right now according to several gun shops in Northeast Wisconsin. For 20 years, Nate Oberg has owned Fox Valley Firearms in Appleton. Over the years, he has seen periods where supply is short and periods where there are surpluses. Right now though, there is a shortage.
WISCONSIN STATE
madriverunion.com

Meth, baggies & guns in Alton

ALTON – On Tuesday, Oct. 26 special agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant on the 2800 block of Van Duzen Road in Alton. Agents had been investigating the homeowner, Brodie Houseworth, 27, for several weeks for alleged narcotics sales and firearm trafficking. Agents...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
discoverestevan.com

Estevan Man Charged with Trafficking Meth

An investigation into financial crimes turned into a handful of charges, including drug trafficking, against an Estevan man. The Estevan Police Service arrested the 28-year-old Friday afternoon. Police had been looking for him regarding financial crimes. He was arrested without incident, and drugs were found on him. He faces the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy