University Archives Reveal a Rich Black Catholic History

A Black girl and her magic are on the verge of extinction in Natashia Deón’s The Perishing. Lou, the protagonist who comes to consciousness naked and afraid in a Los Angeles alley, is at risk as soon as she recognizes her existence. Fortunately, her “awakening” starts her journey toward discovering her truth—she’s been here before. The life that began for her in 1930 in Los Angeles is one where Lou’s ultimate reclamation of her “self” unlocks the histories of past lives, which then make it possible to fully experience future ones (we see her as Sarah in the 22nd century on trial for killing a man for, presumably, another instance of reclaiming herself). The existential distance traveled during Lou’s evolution into Sarah is vast, but Deón closes the gap by presenting her main character as if she is a folktale character caught in someone else’s story—her finger defiantly pressed into the chest of the reader, determined to fashion her own ending.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO