University Archives Reveal a Rich Black Catholic History

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRich resources for exploring the long, fascinating history of Black Catholics in America are in the archives of the Catholic University of America, where staff are working on getting them digitized. What better time to explore this history than November, which is Black Catholic History Month?. “These collections are...

Comments / 3

blackirish68
8d ago

well this has to be a fake story as the 21st century African-American would say with all the oppression how could they have been so Advanced it can achieve so much greatness.

3
#Black History#Benedictine University#Black Catholics#The University Libraries#The Catholic Church#Black Catholicism
