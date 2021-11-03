CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Koons, Harry Allen - (18) 7611(a)(1) - Unlaw. Use of Computer (F3) and 2 additional charges

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
 9 days ago

On October 28, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Harry A. Koons was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On October 19th, 2021 at 12:45 p.m., Lower Allen Township Police received...

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Derose, James Anthony - (18) 4101 A1 Forgery and 1 additional charge

On November 9, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for James A. Derose was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On October 11, 2021, Interstate Towing reported a theft and forgery to the Lower Allen Township Police Department. James Derose was arrested later that day and then bailed out of CCP on the 12th.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Horstick, Nicholas Allen - (18) 3802 (A1) DUI-General Impairment and 2 additional charges

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 41 East Petersburg Borough 86-10 Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. On Sunday November 7th, 2021 at 4:51pm NLCRPD officers were dispatched to the 1700 Block of Ridge Ave in East Petersburg Borough for a report of a DUI in progress. Thru investigation NLCRPD officers filed charges against Nicholas Allen Horstick as listed below.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Williams, Mick Allen - (1) count 35 780-113(a)(16) VIO CS/DRUG/DEV & COSMETIC ACT (M)

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 33 PENN TWP 86-15 Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. On Wednesday October 26th, 2021 at 11:77 NLCRPD officers stopped a vehicle in the 600 Block of Lancaster Rd for a vehicle code violation. During the traffic stop it was discovered that the driver Mick Allen Williams of Manheim was in possession of illegal drugs. As a result Mick Williams was arrested and transported to NLCRPD headquarters where he was processed and later released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Tomic, Igor Marko - 6111(g)(4)(ii) Sale or Transfer of Firearms (F3) and 2 additional charges

On November 4, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Igor Marko Tomic was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On September 28, 2021 at 7:57 AM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received information from PSP - Firearms Division that an individual not authorized to do so completed an application to purchase a firearm at Sportsman's Warehouse which is located at 3500 Capital City Mall Dr., Camp Hill, PA. On August 26th, Igor Tomic was at the Sportsman's Warehouse and completed a Firearms Transaction form/application in an attempt to purchase a firearm. Tomic answered on the form that he had not been convicted, in any court, of an offense that would be a felony, or any other crime, for which the judge could imprison him for more than one year even if he had received a lesser sentence including probation. Tomic also signed the form/application acknowledging that, "I also understand that making any false oral or written statement, or exhibiting any false or misrepresented identification with respect to this transaction, is a crime punishable as a felony under Federal law, and may also violate State and/or local law."
LAW ENFORCEMENT
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Perry, Devin M - CC Retail Theft (M2) and 1 additional charge

On Saturday 11 September 2021 Devin M PERRY is alleged to have left Wal-Mart with merchandise valued at $108. PERRY had scanned merchandise and attempted to make payment, but was unable to complete the transaction. PERRY was being assisted by Wal-Mart customer service when he returned to the self check out register he was using, gathered up merchandise and departed Wal-Mart without payment.
RETAIL
crimewatchpa.com

Hepner, Richard Edward Jr. - Possession of Marijuana (M) and 2 additional charges

At approximately 1930 hours, on October 16, 2021, Palmyra Police initiated a traffic stop of a silver in color, Honda CRV, in the 1st block of South Forge Road, Palmyra, PA, 17078. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Richard Edward Hepner Jr. Upon further investigation, a small amount of Marijuana and related Paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle. The items were determined to belong to Hepner.
PALMYRA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimewatchpa.com

Lopez, Alyssa - (10) Counts Theft By Deception and 1 additional charge

The Columbia Borough Police Department arrested Lopez, Alyssa on Monday, November 8th, 2021. Lopez was turned over to Manheim Township Police, processed, and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller. Lopez was remanded to Lancaster County Prison after not being able to post bail. Warrant Details. Date Issued: Thursday...
COLUMBIA, PA
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Jonbenét Ramsey Bombshell Allegations: Boulder Police Accused Of Sitting On Crucial Dna Evidence

Today, Dr. Oz examines bombshell new allegations in the investigation of JonBenét Ramsey’s brutal murder. Investigative reporter Paula Woodward speaks out about never-before-seen case files that allegedly reveal Boulder authorities are sitting on evidence from the Ramsey family’s basement that could be analyzed using modern DNA testing and solve the case once and for all. She also tells Dr. Oz why she thinks police refuse to consider a suspect other than JonBenét’s late mom, Patsy Ramsey, and how this case will go unsolved if it remains in the jurisdiction of the Boulder Police Department.
BOULDER, CO
Washington Post

Former Oklahoma officers convicted of murder after using Tasers more than 50 times on unarmed man

Two former Oklahoma police officers were convicted of murder for using their Tasers more than 50 times on an unarmed man who died in 2019, court records show. Brandon Dingman, 35, and Joshua Taylor, 27, were convicted of second-degree murder Friday in the death of Jared Lakey, 28, with the court ruling that the officers’ repeated use of their Tasers on the man in July 2019 was “dangerous and unnecessary.” Dingman and Taylor’s use of their Tasers played a “substantial factor” in Lakey’s death, according to court records, and “greatly exceeded what would have been necessary or warranted by the attendant circumstances.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Teen who struck cyclists in Texas as he reportedly tried to blow fumes at them to be charged

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Witness tells court prosecutors pressured him to change his police statement

A defence witness at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial accused prosecutors of pressuring him to change his police statement.Nathan DeBruin is a freelance photographer who was covering the racial justice protests where Mr Rittenhouse shot three men, two fatally, on 25 August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.During his testimony for the defence on Tuesday, Mr DeBruin described a pretrial meeting with prosecutors where he said he was urged to add a detail to his police statement about the shootings.Mr DeBruin said prosecutor Thomas Binger showed him a photo of Joshua Ziminski – who is facing his own charges for alleged crimes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Chill out or I’ll choke you’: Police officer accused of arrest threat to face misconduct hearing

A police officer accused of telling a suspect he was restraining to "chill out or I'll choke you out" will be brought before a misconduct hearing next week.PC Graham Kanes is also said to have told Hassan Ahmed “you're going to sleep" during an arrest in Halifax.The West Yorkshire Police officer is accused of using unreasonable, unnecessary and disproportionate force. A four-day hearing into the incident will begin on Monday.PC Kanes arrested Mr Ahmed, then aged 27, in the town’s Spring Hall Gardens on 16 August last year, after he reportedly saw the suspect hit someone.Video footage of the incident...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
crimewatchpa.com

FOSTER, TRACEY ANN K - Title 18 4101 (a)(2) Forgery and 3 additional charges

On Friday, August 27, 2021, the owner of a home health care agency came to police headquarters to report a suspicious condition. According the reporting party, a mentally challenged care dependent client, who resides in the 800 Block of S. Chester Rd in the Swarthmore section of the township, reported that her checkbook was missing. Consequently, the owner reached out to the victim’s Power of Attorney (POA).
SWARTHMORE, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Delmonico, Petro J - (1) Count of Burglary (F2) and 4 additional charges

West Earl Township, Pa – A Reading City man was arrested on a warrant that was issued for him, after burglarizing the Dutch Lane Bowling Alley and fleeing from the police. November 1, 2021 at approximately 3:12AM West Earl Township Police were dispatched for an alarm at the Dutch Lane Bowling Alley, located at 4311 Oregon Pike. 911 dispatchers received notification of the alarm sounding from the alarm company.
READING, PA

