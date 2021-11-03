Koons, Harry Allen - (18) 7611(a)(1) - Unlaw. Use of Computer (F3) and 2 additional charges

On November 4, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Igor Marko Tomic was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On September 28, 2021 at 7:57 AM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received information from PSP - Firearms Division that an individual not authorized to do so completed an application to purchase a firearm at Sportsman's Warehouse which is located at 3500 Capital City Mall Dr., Camp Hill, PA. On August 26th, Igor Tomic was at the Sportsman's Warehouse and completed a Firearms Transaction form/application in an attempt to purchase a firearm. Tomic answered on the form that he had not been convicted, in any court, of an offense that would be a felony, or any other crime, for which the judge could imprison him for more than one year even if he had received a lesser sentence including probation. Tomic also signed the form/application acknowledging that, "I also understand that making any false oral or written statement, or exhibiting any false or misrepresented identification with respect to this transaction, is a crime punishable as a felony under Federal law, and may also violate State and/or local law."

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO