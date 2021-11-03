CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer Shares Up 4% on Robust Q3 Results

By Sheryl Sheth
Cover picture for the articleGlobal pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported stellar third-quarter results, registering triple-digit growth in both its top and bottom lines. Shares jumped 4.2%, closing at $45.45 on November 2. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share, a whopping 129% growth year-over-year and 29 cents higher than analyst...

