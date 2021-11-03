CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Metallica + Leo Sayer Meet in Metal ‘Make Me Feel Like Dancing’ Mashup

By Philip Trapp
Eagle 106.3
Eagle 106.3
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you think the members of Metallica ever feel like dancing?. If they do, a new musical mashup that mixes Metallica's "Sad But True" with singer Leo Sayer's 1970s disco-R&B hit "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing" could make a good song for cutting a rug. The jarring but...

kygl.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Paul McCartney says his parents were “the original inspiration” for his Beatles and solo music

He said that although there had been “so many” influences on his songwriting, his parents had the largest impact. Speaking at an exhibition of memorabilia from his own collection at the British Library in London via BBC News, in connection with his career-spanning biography, The Lyrics, he said: “Thinking about songs that I’ve written at every stage of my career, I came to realise that my parents, Jim and Mary McCartney, were the original inspiration for so much that I’ve written.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huey Lewis
Person
Leo Sayer
Person
Bill Withers
Person
James Brown
Person
James Hetfield
earmilk.com

A.CHAL makes us feel like "Zorro" in the night

A.CHAL just dropped an intriguing track titled "Zorro," a single that breaks free from the norm of hip-hop, an intense ballad heavily filled with a Latin American sound. Typically releasing Latin-inspired tracks, each and every single has its own unique twist. This time, Peruvian artist A.CHAL experiments with hip-hop all while sweetly serenading us with his powerful voice. "Zorro" does the title justice, as the interesting guitar sounds and drums create a dark, mysterious environment, where we can literally transform into a Zorro-like character, who is a fictional vigilante.
MUSIC
Eagle 106.3

Foo Fighters Inducted Into Rock Hall By Paul McCartney, Perform Beatles Song With Him

Congrats to the Foo Fighters, who have now entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The band were revealed as nominees last fall, their first eligible year for induction, and were ultimately named to the Rock Hall induction class earlier this year. Doing the honors of inducting the group was Sir Paul McCartney, who used his induction speech to draw some parallels between his own career trajectory and that of Dave Grohl.
MUSIC
NME

Paul McCartney claims he wrote The Beatles song ‘A Day In The Life’ instead of John Lennon

Paul McCartney appears to have changed his explanation about the backstory of ‘A Day In The Life’ and has claimed that he wrote the lyrics – not John Lennon. The former Beatle bassist/vocalist previously said that the ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (1967) song was inspired by a drugged-up politician who “blew his mind out in a car”. His bandmate Lennon had contradicted him, saying that it was based on the car crash that killed 21-year-old Guinness heir Tara Browne in 1966.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal Music#Mashup#Hall Oates
loudersound.com

Finally! It’s that Metallica vs Leo Sayer face-off the world has been crying out for

There has been much activity surrounding the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s world-conquering ‘Black Album’, with the release of a hugely expanded deluxe edition of the San Francisco quartet’s seminal fifth album and the celebratory star-studded tribute album The Metallica Blacklist. Oddly though, no-one had thought to invite diminutive British pop icon Leo Sayer to the party. Until now…
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Ruston Kelly Produced His Father Tim’s Debut Album: ‘It’s a Masterclass in Classic Songwriting’

Ruston Kelly can still vividly recall hearing his father Tim sing and perform for the family when he was younger. It had an impact that’s being felt all these years later, when the younger Kelly is a working singer-songwriter with successful solo albums and tours to his name. “That’s the reason I even play music,” Ruston says on a Zoom call with his father and Rolling Stone. “I’ll never forget hearing him play the song ‘Old Friends.’ Hearing him singing in our living room when I was a kid, it’s like the whole world went mute and I just heard him....
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin In The Studio For 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin IV

The 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's 'IV' album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "It is the golden anniversary of one rock history's most popular, as well as...
MUSIC
Variety

Aimee Mann Checks In About Her New ‘Girl, Interrupted’-Inspired Album, ‘Queens of the Summer Hotel’

Aimee Mann’s last album, a Grammy winner in 2018, was bluntly called “Mental Illness.” So where do you go from there? How about a song cycle based on a book set in an actual mental institution? “That’s on-the-nose, I know,” she laughs. “Yeah, there was definitely a part of me thinking, well, this is a frying pan/fire scenario.” Her just-released new album, “Queens of the Summer Hotel,” takes its cues from a 1993 memoir by Susanna Keysen, who wrote about her experiences being institutionalized at the McLean Hospital. If that sounds familiar by some other name, the book Mann’s record is...
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The 30 best cover songs of all time

From soulful makeovers to pop reinventions, these are the best cover songs of all time. They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but where does that leave reinvention? The best cover songs don’t simply repackage something familiar – they completely reinterpret the source material, dismantling the song and reassembling its parts into something exciting while keeping the core of what made it great.
MUSIC
Eagle 106.3

Drew Barrymore Welcomes Go-Go’s Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Super-fan Drew Barrymore inducted the Go-Go's into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "The Go-Go’s had been in my personal hall of fame since I was six years old," she said tonight at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. "In fact, if you told tiny me that I’d be up introducing my heroes into the most notable rock 'n' roll club in history, I’d say, 'Well, I’ll do my best!'"
MUSIC
Eagle 106.3

How Pink Floyd’s ‘Momentary Lapse’ Cover Got Revamped: Interview

Changing iconic album artwork is never an easy or even necessarily advisable task. But Aubrey Powell, cofounder of the legendary English design group Hipgnosis, was happy to create something both fresh and familiar for Pink Floyd's latest archival release, A Momentary Lapse of Reason - Remixed & Updated. "It's a...
MUSIC
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy