Corsair Gaming Misses Q3 Earnings Expectations, Revises Outlook

By Sheryl Sheth
smarteranalyst.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results and missed earnings expectations. However, shares of the company jumped as high as 7.7%, before closing the day almost flat at $25.08 on November 2. Corsair develops and and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts....

www.smarteranalyst.com

MarketWatch

Yeti shares up premarket after earnings beat and raised guidance

Yeti Holdings Inc. shares jumped 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the maker of cups and coolers for outdoor activities beat estimates for the third quarter and raised its guidance. The company posted net income of $52.9 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $51.4 million, or 58 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 64 cents, ahead of the 60 cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $362.6 million from $294.6 million a year ago, also ahead of the $358 million FactSet consensus. "While we are not immune to the confluence of supply chain disruptions and cost pressures that are pervasive in the market, our team's ongoing execution has supported our ability to once again raise both our top and bottom line outlooks for the year," said CEO Matt Reintjes in a statement. The company is now expecting full-year sales to grow 28% to 29%, compared with prior guidance of up 26% to 28%. It expects full-year adjusted EPS of $2.51 to $2.53, compared with prior guidance of $2.42 to $2.46. Shares have gained 51% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7%.
smarteranalyst.com

Senseonics Holdings Exceeds Q3 Earnings Expectations

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) has reported stronger-than-expected Q3 results, as the company’s earnings topped the Street’s estimate. Shares of the medical technology company, which is primarily focused on continuous glucose monitors (CGM), have increased 300% over the past year. (See Senseonics Holdings stock charts on TipRanks) Q3 EPS Beat, Revenues...
smarteranalyst.com

WELL Health Posts 711% Revenue Growth in Q3

WELL Health Technologies Corp (WELL) posted strong growth in revenues in the third quarter of 2021 driven primarily by the acquisitions of CRH and MyHealth. The omnichannel digital health company’s revenue for Q3 2021 came in at C$99.3 million, about eight times higher than the revenue of C$12.2 million reported in Q3 2020. CRH generated revenue of C$48.7 million in the third quarter, while MyHealth generated revenue of C$19.2 million. Virtual Services revenue increased 597% to C$18 million in Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was C$22.3 million in the quarter ended September 30, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of C$0.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The company reported a net loss of C$10.4 million (C$0.06 per share) in the third quarter, compared to a loss of C$14.1 million (C$0.08 per share) in the same quarter a year earlier. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)
Michael Pachter
sgbonline.com

Yeti Raises Outlook On Better-Than-Expected Q3

Yeti Holdings, Inc. slightly raised its guidance for the year after reporting third-quarter results that topped Wall Street analysts’ targets. Sales grew 23 percent in the quarter on top of 29 percent growth in the 2019 quarter. Matt Reintjes, president and chief executive officer, commented, “Yeti’s third-quarter results continue to...
Benzinga

Schrödinger Shares Fall After Q3 Miss, Narrowed FY21 Revenue Outlook

Schrödinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) posted Q3 sales of $29.9 million, +16% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $31.58 million. Software revenue was $24.3 million, +6% primarily due to increased sales from existing customers and the addition of new customers, partially offset by multi-year contracts executed in Q3 FY20. Drug discovery revenue...
smarteranalyst.com

Disney Q4 Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates

Walt Disney (DIS) delivered disappointing Q4 2021 results characterized by earnings and revenue missing consensus estimates. The miss came despite the company making impressive strides in reopening the business in the aftermath of the pandemic. DIS shares fell 0.4% to close at $174.45 on November 10. Walt Disney is a...
Benzinga

Berkshire Grey Stock Gains After Q3 Results; Accumulates Orders

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) reported third-quarter revenue of $18.8 million, missing the consensus of $19.56 million. Revenue improved 750% year-over-year and 317% sequentially. Orders since inception totaled $184 million, including orders received in early October. The company had received $70 million in new orders in 2021 year-to-date. The company's...
Benzinga

GrowGeneration Stock Slumps On Q3 EPS Miss, Reduced FY21 Outlook

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 110.8% year-on-year, to $116 million, beating the analyst consensus of $114.78 million. Comparable store sales for the quarter increased 15.7% versus last year. E-commerce revenue, inclusive of Agron revenue, grew 169% Y/Y to $10.5 million. The gross profit margin expanded...
MarketWatch

Tapestry stock jumps after earnings beat, raised outlook and new $1 billion stock buyback program

Shares of Tapestry Inc. shot up 4.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after fashion company, with brands including Coach and Kate Spade, reported fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and raised the full-year outlook, citing "strong" customer engagement and increased demand. Separately, the company announced a new $1 billion stock repurchase program. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 2 slipped to $226.9 million, or 80 cents a share, from $231.7 million, or 83 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 70 cents. Sales grew 26.3% to $1.48 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.44 billion, as Coach sales rose 27% to $1.11 billion, Kate Spade sales increased 25% to $299.5 million and Stuart Weitzman sales grew 18% to $66.5 million. For fiscal 2022, the company raised its EPS guidance range to $3.45 to $3.50 from $3.30 to $3.35 and its revenue outlook to "approaching" $6.6 billion from $6.4 billion. The stock has declined 3.4% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.5%.
smarteranalyst.com

National Vision Drops 13% Despite Topping Q3 Results

American optical retail company National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) has reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, as both earnings and revenue surpassed estimates. However, shares of the company fell 13.1% to close at $55.22 on November 10 after the company’s guidance fell below analysts’ expectations. Better-Than-Expected Results. The company reported adjusted earnings...
smarteranalyst.com

Duolingo Delivers Mixed Q3 Results; Issues Guidance

Duolingo (DUOL) delivered mixed Q3 2021 results characterized by record booking and a record number of paid subscribers. Revenue topped estimates, but earnings missed, even as the company continued to grow rapidly at the back of last year’s solid performance. DUOL shares rose 0.9% to close at $148.06 on November 10.
smarteranalyst.com

indie Semiconductor Jumps 5% on Q3 Beat

Indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) shares jumped almost 5% during the extended trading session on November 10, driven by stronger-than-expected third-quarter results. The automotive semiconductors and software platforms provider also issued Q4 guidance. The quarterly beat was driven by the positive impact of the ramp-up in automotive solutions, offsetting the effect...
smarteranalyst.com

SailPoint’s Q3 Results Top Estimates; Shares Gain 30.5%

Shares of identity security solutions provider SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) gained up to 30.5% on Wednesday before closing 20.4% up following the company’s release of better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the market closed on Tuesday. Based out of Texas, SailPoint provides enterprise identity governance...
smarteranalyst.com

Voltas Drop 6% on Disappointing Q3 Results

Shares of Voltas, Inc. (VLTA) declined 6% in the extended trading session on Wednesday after the company posted disappointing results for the third quarter of 2021. The company engages in commerce-centric EV charging networks. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.58 per share, wider than the estimated loss of...
The Motley Fool

Why Fossil Group Stock Rocketed as Much as 44% Today

Fossil had a strong third quarter and management thinks the fourth is lining up to be even better. Shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL), which makes lifestyle accessories like watches, rose 44.5% at one point on Nov. 11. That's a massive gain that didn't hold as the stock was "only" up by around 23% by roughly 1 p.m. EST. Still, it's pretty clear that investors liked what they saw when the company reported earnings after the close on Nov. 10.
smarteranalyst.com

Sierra Wireless Beats Expectations in Q3

Sierra Wireless (SW) reported a better-than-expected third quarter, despite posting a lower revenue and a wider loss compared to a year ago. Sierra Wireless provides IoT solutions that combine devices, network services, and software to unleash value in the connected economy.(See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks) Revenue & Earnings. Total...
investing.com

Plug Power Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3

Investing.com — Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG ) announced a loss per share of 19 cents on revenue of $143.9 million. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated a loss per share of 8 cents on revenue of $144.14 million. While revenue was up 34% year over year, the miss on both...
