A few events are scheduled this week at St. Johns County library branches. Tuesday: Jim Carrick and Charley Simmons will perform at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ponte Vedra Beach branch in the monthly Gerson Yessin Music Series in the Community Room. Carrick and Simmons will perform Florida Guitar music. Doors open at 6 p.m. The monthly series spotlighting local musicians is free and open to the public.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO