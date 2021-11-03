Eric Schmidt: AI is not ready to make profound decisions

(Coauthored with Joseph Morris@LLNL.) One of the most significant technological advances in the last decade is the maturation and wide adoption of machine learning (ML)[1]. Many tasks that used to be difficult to fulfill by traditional algorithm-centric programming suddenly came within reach of ML. At the core of most of such tasks is decision-making based on information fed to the decision-maker. For instance, determining which chess/go piece to move is decision making; steering or braking a car is decision making; diagnosing cancer from CT images is decision making; evaluating how much wastewater or CO2 we can inject into subsurface without causing earthquakes is also decision making. The decision-maker used to be either a human being or a group of human beings; now it can be an artificial intelligence (AI) using different combinations of ML and traditional algorithmic programming.

