‘Eternals’ Eyeing $75M Opening Weekend; Ranks As Fandango’s 2nd Best Preseller Of The Year

Even when COVID-19 finally, happily and at long last becomes a thing of the past, the distribution shifts it helped usher in across the movie business may be here to stay, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said on Wednesday. “We know that we’re in a time of flux,” Chapek told analysts on a conference call shortly after the company reported its quarterly results. “COVID will be in the rear-view mirror, God willing, [in 2022], but changing consumer behavior is a long-term change that is not going away.” With that in mind, Disney is “sticking with our plan of flexibility” when it...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO