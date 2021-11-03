CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Eternals’ Eyeing $75M Opening Weekend; Ranks As Fandango’s 2nd Best Preseller Of The Year

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe domestic box office is in store for a resurge again with Disney/Marvel’s deep universe IP Eternals this weekend. The movie is heading toward a $75 million opening frame in 4,000 locations,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternals#Disney Marvel#Chlo#Preseller#The Ten Rings#Black Widow#Hispanics#African Americans#Asian
