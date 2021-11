If you thought you had your hands full with previous GTA offerings, whoa nelly! Welcome to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar's fifth mainline Grand Theft Auto game and one of its most sprawling open-worlds to date. Veterans of the series will marvel at the fact that San Andreas feels about five times larger than Vice City, with enough core missions to keep you busy for dozens of hours. Newcomers might feel the enormity of the game collapsing in on them, but luckily, this guide's here to help.

