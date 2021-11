As mentioned in previous posts, Berkshire County is a gem that attracts visitors from all walks of life to our little nook in Western Massachusetts. Whether it's theatre, shopping, museums, Berkshire County offers something for everyone. Of course, you can't forget about the natural beauty of the area. Remember when COVID-19 first made a splash? There were many folks moving from more crowded areas of the country to the Berkshires to take advantage of our wide-open spaces and serene atmosphere. Who wouldn't want to live here?

