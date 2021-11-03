JCSO investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Johnson County

Johnson County, IOWA – According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. Monday morning.

It happened at 520th and Utah Avenue in Lone Tree.

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash.

The responding deputies found one male victim.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name or age has not yet been released.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.