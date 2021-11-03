CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Local resident pleads guilty to second-degree murder of his mother

Davenport, IOWA – According to the court documents, his name is McKinsley Watson and prosecutors say he initially faced a first-degree murder charge.

The 38-year-old defendant pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder.

According to the plea agreement, Watson will have to serve 70%, or 35 years, of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

The 38-year-old defendant will also have to pay $150,000 to the estate of his mother, Victoria Watson.

This unfortunate incident occurred right before 5 a.m. on May 21, 2020.

The responding officers found the defendant standing on the front stoop of the building.

The officers found an unresponsive woman inside the apartment. She was later identified as 59-year-old Victoria Watson.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davenport Journal

Father beat his 2-month-old daughter because he got angry over the baby’s crying, leaving her blind and brain damaged; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old father was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2019 assault of his 2-month-old daughter. Prosecutors say the defendant beat his infant daughter, leaving her blind, brain damaged and in a medically-induced coma. He admitted to the court that he got angry over his child’s constant crying. That led him to physically beat his daughter. The 37-year-old dad was sentenced on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Hospital patient shoved pregnant nurse into a wall and repeatedly attempted to kick her causing the death of her unborn baby

According to the police officials, the 53-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. Prosecutors say he is now charged with one count each of aggravated battery against a victim he should have known was pregnant, aggravated battery on a first responder and manslaughter of an unborn child by injury to the mother. The 53-year-old man allegedly attacked a pregnant nurse, pushed her into a wall and repeatedly attempted to kick her, causing the death of her unborn baby.
HEALTH
Davenport Journal

“I had to save us from this financial crisis”, Mother drowned her 8-year-old son in bathtub and tried to smother her younger son to death; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 34-year-old mother will spend the rest of her life in prison for killing her 8-year-old son and attempting to smother her 6-year-old son to death. The mom then jumped off a bridge. The 34-year-old mother was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. In August, the defendant pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 death of her 8-year-old son and first-degree assault for smothering her younger son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

