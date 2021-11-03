Local resident pleads guilty to second-degree murder of his mother

Davenport, IOWA – According to the court documents, his name is McKinsley Watson and prosecutors say he initially faced a first-degree murder charge.

The 38-year-old defendant pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder.

According to the plea agreement, Watson will have to serve 70%, or 35 years, of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

The 38-year-old defendant will also have to pay $150,000 to the estate of his mother, Victoria Watson.

This unfortunate incident occurred right before 5 a.m. on May 21, 2020.

The responding officers found the defendant standing on the front stoop of the building.

The officers found an unresponsive woman inside the apartment. She was later identified as 59-year-old Victoria Watson.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.