Marion Police investigating after pedestrian struck by car near the intersection of Highway 13 at Hennessey Parkway
Linn County, IOWA – According to the Marion Police Department, this unfortunate accident occurred right before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
It happened near the intersection of Highway 13 at Hennessey Parkway in Marion.
Marion Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash.
The responding officers found one female victim.
Police say the victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.
She was later identified as Dianne Erb.
The victim told police that she was walking when she was hit by a car.
No other information is available at the moment.
This incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
