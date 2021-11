Today's blog is written by Mel Coath, Our Principal Policy Officer on Climate. As the most important international climate meeting since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, COP26 is taking the world’s media by storm. The Paris Agreement set out a global framework to avoid dangerous climate change by limiting warming. Six years on, governments and civil society from across the world have gathered to assess what progress has been made (not enough!), and to decide how to raise ambition moving forwards. The RSPB is attending COP26 to fly the flag for nature and to highlight the critical role it plays in this climate ambition. So, one week in, how is it all going?

