It has to pass, it has to pass, it has to pass. It has to pass! It has to pass. It has to pass. IT HAS TO PASS. Pass, it must. It. Has. To. Pass. Nothing happens if it doesn’t pass! 𝓘𝓽 𝓱𝓪𝓼 𝓽𝓸 𝓹𝓪𝓼𝓼. Senator Joe Manchin has to vote for it; Senator Kyrsten Sinema has to vote for it; all the Senate Democrats have to vote for it. That’s because … 𝖎𝖙 𝖍𝖆𝖘 𝖙𝖔 𝖕𝖆𝖘𝖘. No pass interference allowed. Like the leftmost highway lane, it’s for passing only. Two hundred eighteen House Democrats have to vote for it. It! Has! To! Pass!

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO