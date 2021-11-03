Wagoner and McGee face runoff election in Caldwell

Caldwell residents elected their new mayor during Tuesday’s general election, but who it is remains undecided.

The five-way race for mayor was between Jorge D. Arancivia, Nicole Hyland, John McGee, Chris Trakel and Jarom Wagoner.

After working with the City of Caldwell for 24 years, Mayor Garrett Nancolas announced he would not seek re-election, leaving the citizens of Caldwell with the responsibility of electing their new mayor.

Election results show Jarom Wagoner and John McGee will compete in a runoff election set for Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Wagoner led the race with 47% of the votes but did not receive the required 50% to elect him mayor. McGee finished in second place with 22.4% of the votes.

O'Connor Field House will be the sole polling place for all Caldwell voters.

Early voting starts Monday, November 15 at O'Connor Field House from 8 am to 5 pm until Friday, November 26. The polling location and the elections office will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Registered voters will receive a mailer with an absentee ballot request form. Voters can also request an absentee ballot here .

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 pm on Friday, November 19.