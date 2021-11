When you have a crew of besties around, going around the table and saying what you're most thankful for is easy. Your squad is basically the family you choose, which is why hosting Friendsgiving to celebrate how blessed you are with all of your friends around can be so fun and wholesome. If you can't make it home for the official Thanksgiving holiday, relying on Friendsgiving is the second best thing. However, the best of both worlds features both: a pre-Thanksgiving feast with your besties and another on Turkey Day with your family. No matter when or where you celebrate, it’s always a good time to start some new Friendsgiving traditions that you'll want to continue forever with your pals.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO